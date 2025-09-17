Eagles Tight End Tracking To Return For Week 3 Vs. Rams
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Eagles gear up for a visit from the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.
If his sprained knee feels OK after putting it to the test when he wakes up Thursday morning, he will play against the Rams. Goedert said he wanted to play against the Chiefs last Sunday.
“I tried to convince them to let me play last week, but they made me listen to the medical professionals,” he said.
Also listed as limited in Wednesday's practice were Jalen Carter (shoulder) and quarterback Tanner McKee (finger). Will Shipley did not practice due to an oblique injury.
Goedert seemed a little disappointed to be talking about yet another injury during an interview at his locker following practice, but the tight end is always accommodating to interview requests.
About The Injury
He said the injury happened on a catch early in the second half in the opener against the Cowboys when a defender hit him on the knee at a bad angle. He had experienced knee sprains before, so he knew right then that something didn’t feel right.
Yet, he didn’t tap out of the game.
“I finished that drive and then went in the blue tent really quick, told them to put a brace on it, then played the rest,” he said.
Goedert, who is on a one-year contract, has missed 16 games since the 2022 season due to a variety of injuries. He suffered a broken forearm against the Cowboys in the 2023 regular season the week before the Eagles went to Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs, 21-17.
The Eagles are now 14-2 without him, but they are still a better team with him in the lineup. Take Sunday’s game in Kansas City, for instance. The Eagles dialed up a deep shot play to A.J. Brown on their first snap of the game, but Goedert’s backup, Grant Calcaterra missed a block, putting Jalen Hurts in instant danger and forcing him to exit the pocket. He had no time to launch one deep to a wide-open Brown that probably would have been a touchdown.
As many games as he has missed, Goedert was on the field for both games against the Rams last year, which were both wins – one in the regular season, the other in the NFC Divisional Round. He played with a brace on his knee in both games after returning from a knee injury last year. He will do so again when he returns, perhaps on Sunday.
“I played with a brace last year when I came back all the way through the Super Bowl, so I’m comfortable wearing a brace,” he said. “It’s not always the most aesthetic thing but any way you can be on the field, I’ll do it.”
