Eagles To Lose Important Offensive Voice 'Barring A Setback'
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than a week from an attempt at history.
Philadelphia has been preparing to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It should be a fantastic game between two evenly-matched juggernauts. Obviously, this game should be all the Eagles are thinking about right now.
But, after the game, changes will be on the way this offseason. The Eagles will have a lot of work to do in the free agent and trade markets and it seems like they are going to need to fill their open offensive coordinator role.
Kellen Moore came in and took over the job ahead of the 2024 season. He's clearly done a great job as shown by the fact that he's gotten head coaching buzz over the last month. It sounds like he's going to land a job too.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Moore will end up being the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints "barring a setback."
"The head of the Saints organization Mickey Loomis is going to do everything in his power when it comes to this coaching hire to follow the rules and go by the book and not talk to Kellen Moore until after the Super Bowl," Schefter said. "Could it break down and they don't reach an agreement? Sure. Is that likely? No. Kellen Moore is gonna have a chance to probably triple his salary and become a head coach, one of 32.
"If the Saints were making any other move, whether it was hiring the Miami Dolphins coordinator Anthony Weaver, or New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, or their own interim head coach, what are they waiting for? Why not go hire them right now? But they're not, they're waiting. And they're waiting to talk to Kellen Moore and they're waiting to make sure they give the Eagles zero evidence that they've tampered with the guy until after the game. But the fact they don't have a coach tells you everything you need to know, of course, barring a setback he's gonna be the guy."
It sounds like the Eagles are going to need to fill the offensive coordinator position after the Super Bowl.
