NFL Pundit Proposes Chargers $40 Million Star As Eagles Target
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense could take a hit in free agency this offseason.
Philadelphia built the best defense in football but a handful of guys are heading to the open market, including Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams among others. Hopefully, the Eagles will be able to at least retain some of their defensive stars.
It would be pretty surprising to see everyone return. The Eagles likely will need to bring at least one or two new high-impact guys to the table. Bleacher Report's scouting department took a look at each roster and made a list of hypothetical trade targets. One player that was floated as a fit for Philadelphia was Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa.
"Top Trade Targets: EDGE Joey Bosa, IOL Shaq Mason, OT Evan Neal," Bleacher Report said. "For the most part, the Eagles will need to look for cheaper players via trade. They have a fairly tight cap situation, but Howie Roseman has already proven he is good at managing the cap aggressively through void years and restructured contract. The Eagles willingness to do that could allow them to go after a player like Joey Bosa. He would bring a $13 million salary, but his 2025 cap number could be altered with a contract extension. He could help replace Josh Sweat if he leaves in free agency."
Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler and signed a two-year deal worth over $40 million deal with the Chargers. There's a potential out in hs deal after the season before his cap hit jumps to over $36 million in 2025. If the Eagles were to land him, they would have to do some serious cap work. It seems unlikely, but would be a great move if they could get the math done.
