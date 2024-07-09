Eagles Top 25 Best Players Countdown: Consistent Tight End Excited About New Offense
PHILADELPHIA – Everybody keeps waiting for that “breakout” season, the 1,000 yards receiving, 10 touchdown year that stamps his legitimacy as a top-five tight end in the NFL.
Maybe it already happened three years ago when he had a career-high 830 yards receiving. Or maybe it was Year 2 for him when he had a career-high five touchdowns with 607 yards. It could have even been last year when he had a career-high 59 catches for 592 yards.
Maybe this is as good as Dallas Goedert gets. And that’s OK. He is consistently very good for an offense with plenty of weapons.
If he could stay healthy and play all 17 games, maybe he goes off for a career-high in every offensive category. With receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and now Saquon Barkley, consistency is just fine.
As it is, Goedert checks in at No. 9 on our top 25 list of best Eagles.
The top 25 list has become an annual affair of SI.com Eagles writer Ed Kracz and John McMullen as the two reporters submit their top 25 lists at the same time so each would be unaffected by the others. No. 1 on the list is awarded 25 points and so on down the list with No. 25 receiving one point.
He grabbed the No. 7 spot a season ago. That is where McMullen had him ranked this year – No. 7. Kracz had him a bit lower at No. 10. Those two rankings gave Goedert a total of 35 points.
The list this year has so far been dominated by defensive players. Goedert is just the third offensive player to make the top 25.
Here is the top 25 list so far:
No. 25: Kelee Ringo
No. 24 Cooper DeJean
No. 23: Isaiah Rodgers
No. 22: Avonte Maddox
No. 21: Brandon Graham
No. 20: Mekhi Becton
No. 19: Milton Williams
No. 18: Cam Jurgens
No. 17: Devin White
No. 16: Bryce Huff
No. 15: Reed Blankenship
No. 14: Jordan Davis
No. 13: Josh Sweat
No. 12: Jake Elliott
No. 11 Darius Slay
No. 10: C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Goedert could climb higher with a big season, and he is excited one may be coming in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s scheme.
“There's definitely different stuff for us,” he said in the spring. “Obviously, we're moving around and trying to get tells with the defense. You know, getting into those quick throws to the tight ends has probably been one of my favorite things that we added into it. I think those can be beneficial for the tight ends and the whole team.”
Still just 29, Goedert is signed through 2025 with some void years on his contract after that.
There isn’t yet a replacement in sight, so perhaps Grant Calcaterra takes a big step up when players begin reporting to training camp on July 23 or E.J. Jenkins builds on his solid spring or Albert Okwuegbunam takes a shine to Moore’s offense.
C.J. Uzomah is a 31-year-old depth piece while the other tight in the room is undrafted free agent McCallan Castles.
So, if Goedert is ever going to have that “breakout” season, now feels like the time.
