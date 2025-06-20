Eagles Top 25 for 2025: A Deadheat Starts The Countdown at No. 25
PHILADELPHIA – Jihaad Campbell or Drew Mukuba? The two defensive players came to the Eagles as the first and second players taken, respectively, in last spring’s draft.
It was too difficult to separate them, so they check in at No. 25, finishing in a dead heat on our annual top 25 list of the best Eagles currently on the roster. How the list works is that Eagles on Sports Illustrated writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen each submitted their top 25 list to each other. They were done separately to ensure that neither reporter knew the other’s list until theirs was completed.
There were 25 points awarded to the first player in the top 25, 24 to the second-ranked, 23 to the third-ranked, and so on all the way down to the 25th-ranked player, which received one point. With such a solid roster filled with some of the league’s best players, there wasn’t much agreement between Kracz and McMullen in their top 25. In fact, there wasn’t a single player who finished in the same spot.
They even had a different player at No. 1 on their rankings, but you will have to wait nearly a month before seeing who will take that spot, because only one spot will be released per day.
Campbell and Mukuba kick it off, and it was a squib kick, so to speak.
Kracz had Mukuba ranked 23rd on his list, which was good for three points. McMullen did not have Mukuba on his list. He did, however, have Campbell 23rd on his list. Kracz did not have Campbell on his list at all.
Both made the list on projections for what they could be as rookies. Kracz left Campbell off his list because he wasn’t sure that Campbell would be ready to start the season, and even when he does, whether he will be a linebacker, edge rusher, or both. Meanwhile, Mukuba, who had a spring filled with first-team reps at safety, projects as a starter.
Either way, if both players live up to their draft status, they will be higher on this list next year.
