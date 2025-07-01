Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Emerging Pass Rusher Finishes At No. 14
PHILADELPHIA - A strong late-season flurry en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship has elevated third-year pro Nolan Smith to No. 14 on Eagles On SI’s annual Top 25 players on the roster heading toward training camp in July.
Smith, the 30th overall pick in the 2023 draft, closed out the 2024-25 season with seven sacks over his final 10 games, including four in the postseason once his playing time spiked after Brandon Graham suffered a torn triceps in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 of last year.
Moving forward, Smith, 24, is expected to be the centerpiece of a revamped pass rush after Graham’s retirement, Josh Sweat getting big money in free agency, and most recently the trade of square peg Bryce Huff to San Francisco after essentially paying him $26 million for 298 defensive snaps.
EOSI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
The idea is to determine the best pure football players on perhaps the NFL’s most talented roster. Impact (the quarterback would also be No. 1 in any city) is not what the last is about. It’s essentially Bill Belichick rules in determining who does their particular job the best.
Ironically, like Graham, Smith suffered a torn triceps in the Eagles’ dominating Super Bowl win over Kansas City, fighting through it to help Philadelphia secure its second Lombardi Trophy. The Georgia product worked during the spring in a limited fashion with a large brace on his left arm and is expected to be a full go sometime in training camp.
The connection of Smith and Graham is far deeper than the coincidence of injury, however.
They are both regarded as “energy guys” by head coach Nick Sirianni, and each is a first-round pick whose career started a little slower than hoped. Both are also pass rushers, albeit with Graham more of a traditional DE and Smith more of an odd-man front, overhang player.
Graham is bigger and stronger, while Smith is speedier and more athletic, yet the finished product in both instances is a player who can rush the quarterback and set the edge.
With 15 years of experience, Graham became an obvious sounding board for the younger player, and Smith looks in the mirror each morning to see the words Graham expressed to him.
“Be You.”
The “you” the Eagles got from Smith down the stretch last season is the one they want consistently in 2025.
"Just stay hungry and be humble. Just stay on the grind,” Smith said of the increased expectations. “... Nobody can make you be anything other than yourself and as long as you work and put in that dedication and that effort every day.
“And that’s why I work so hard.”
Smith landed at No. 13 on McMullen’s list and a tad lower on Kracz’s at No. 14 for the overall finish at No. 14 with 25 total points.
