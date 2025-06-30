Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Ballhawk Checks In At No. 15 For Second Straight Year
PHILADELPHIA – It’s already been three years since Reed Blankenship showed he belonged in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, proving to yourself and others that you are in the right profession can be an elusive target.
Not for the Eagles safety, though. In his first extended playing time back in Week 12 of the 2022 season, and in a Sunday night primetime game at Lambeau Field, the then-rookie intercepted Aaron Rodgers after the Packers had driven to the Eagles’ 28-yard line early in the second quarter looking to overcome a 20-14 deficit.
Blankenship had just entered the game, joining Marcus Epps on the back line, because C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney early in what would become a 40-33 Eagles win.
Blankenship has only gotten better, and by his second year he was already named a starting safety. This year, his leadership will be valuable for a back end that is younger than even he is at age 26.
For the second year in a row, Blankenship checks in at No. 15 on our top 25 countdown of the 25 best Eagles on the current roster.
Eagles on Sports Illustrated beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
Blankenship 21 points with Kracz ranking him 15th on his list and McMullen 16th.
The list so far:
No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba (3 points each)
No. 24: Matt Pryor (4)
No. 23: Adoree Jackson (5)
No. 22: Jahan Dotson (7)
No. 21: Kelee Ringo (8)
No. 20: Jake Elliott (13)
No. 19: Jalyx Hunt (13)
No. 18: Moro Ojomo (14)
No. 17: Jordan Davis (19)
No. 16: Nakobe Dean (20)
Blankenship already has eight career interceptions, posting a career-high four last year when the Eagles had the NFL’s top-ranked passing defense and took the ball away from the opposition 26 times, which was the sixth most takeaways in the league.
The safety is entering the final year of a contract extension he signed in April of 2024. He is still a bargain, making a base salary of $1.475 million this season with a salary-cap charge of just $1.845 million. Blankenship said he isn’t worrying about his contract, only helping the team try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
“That’s one of those things that’s personal stuff,” he said about his expiring deal. “I leave that to the side. I’m more worried about growing as a team, growing as a unit. I have my personal goals but I’m not letting that get in the way of this.”
