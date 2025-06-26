Eagles Today

Eagles Top 25 For 2025: High Expectations For Our Pick At No. 19

Our countdown of the Top 25 best Eagles on the current roster reaches No. 19.

Ed Kracz

Eagles Jalyx Hunt
Eagles Jalyx Hunt / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – Maybe it was him who made Bryce Huff expendable. More likely, it was Huff who made himself expendable. Either way, the Eagles are confident enough in Jalyx Hunt to be believe he will hold up on the edge, against the run and the pass.

“I think we'll feel good about Jalyx now that he's going to get a lot of reps and develop,” said Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in the spring. “He played good for us down the stretch last year and played a lot, as you saw.”

Hunt came on strong in the playoffs, collecting 1.5 sacks in four games, including a half-sack in Super Bowl LIX. He was also one of the many harassers of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles’ 40-22 win.

Meanwhile, Huff was inactive for the Super Bowl and has since been traded to the 40ers.

Hunt certainly looks like a player on the rise, and he earns the No. 19 spot on our top 25 countdown of the best Eagles on the roster.

Eagles on Sports Illustrated beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.

Hunt was tied with kicker Jake Elliott for the No. 19 spot but got the nod because he is a position player. They totaled 13 points each. Kracz had Hunt at No. 18 on his list while McMullen put Hunt at No. 21.

The list so far:

No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba

No. 24: Matt Pryor

No. 23: Adoree Jackson

No. 22: Jahan Dotson

No. 21: Kelee Ringo

No. 20: Jake Elliott

The expectation is that Hunt will start, though Hunt wasn’t ready to say that when he spoke during the Eagles’ OTAs.

“I'm expecting to do what's expected of me,” he said. “Whatever the team needs to be done, I'll do it. As long as I meet my expectations, I'm good with whatever. I expect a lot for myself. I work real hard at what I do because I expect a lot from myself. I'm just gonna keep doing what I do and focusing on what I can control, and then hopefully it leads to everything.

“Come closer to the season, I'm sure my role will be more defined, and I'll do exactly what's needed. Right now, I'm just focused on getting better.”

Published
