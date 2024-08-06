Eagles Tough Guy Zack Baun Likely To Start At Linebacker Though Options Are Limited
PHILADELPHIA – It’s to the point now, two weeks into training camp, where it starting to feel like Zack Baun will be the starter next to Devin White in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.
The free-agent signing from the New Orleans Saints is always out there with White on the first team. He has been since the start of spring, and it has continued into August. It doesn’t seem likely to change now, though maybe the Eagles’ three preseason games will tell a different story, beginning Friday night in Baltimore.
“I feel really comfortable,” said Baun. “It’s a very familiar system for me, obviously, and just taking reps days by day, getting in the film room. I’m getting used to everything and it’s going well.”
It hasn’t been perfect, but options are few at this point. Nakobe Dean could make a surge to wrest the job away, or rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., might come on strong, or maybe Ben VanSumeren could remove the cloak of invisibility he has been wearing this summer.
Exactly one year ago on Tuesday, general manager Howie Roseman wasn’t in love with what he saw from Nicholas Morrow and Dean was hurt, so he went out and inked Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack, who “retired” two weeks later to go play with the Steelers.
Cunningham played well, but he was not brought back. He is still a free agent if Roseman is interested because, right now, Fangio doesn’t seem overly pleased of his LB group.
“It's been good at times; not so good at other times,” he said. “We need to win a high percentage of the battles when we go against a running back. Some guys have been good; some not so up to this point.”
Fangio went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies last weekend to watch one of his former players, linebacker Patrick Willis get inducted.
“I think every defense in the NFL relies on high level production from the (inside linebackers), especially with the way the game is being played now,” he said. “ILB used to be a position where you somewhat could overachieve and be a tough guy, but when the fullback disappeared and he's been replaced by a third wideout or second tight end that's a good receiver, the game is played in space more.
“But yet they still run the ball a good deal. So, the ILB position has become a more demanding position in this last decade or so. It's hard to play good defense without good ILB play. These guys are working hard to get to that level.”
Surely Roseman heard that comment. Every team has a position they don’t invest as many resources in as other positions, because you just can’t in a salary-cap world. Linebacker is that position for the Eagles.
So, the Eagles will once again try to get by with a pair of linebackers on one-year deals in White and Baun then try again next year probably to find new ones.
At least Baun, who played mostly on special teams with the Saints, has flashed toughness in camp and the ability to make plays as a blitzer and pass rusher.
“Toughness is not only physical but it’s mental,” he said. “I think once you master the mental side, the rest of your game can develop. It’s always something I’ve had to work at.
"I haven’t always been this way, but…yeah…you just grind, you work at it, and just hearing what different coaches want, and it’s always toughness, toughness, it keeps coming. I said that’s the player I need to be and that’s the player I want to be.”
His running mate, Devin White, added: “Great effort. Pure heart. person that loves the game of football. Sticking his head in every way. The guy just goes out there and is relentless. I knew a lot about him with the Saints. he was on special teams doing it. Now, he's just letting his light shine."
