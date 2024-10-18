Eagles Trade For Saints $13 Million Star Would Fix Big Hole At Deadline
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching and soon enough there could be even more deals.
The trade frenzy already has started with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills each pulling off massive deals for receivers. New York got Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo landed Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need receiver help, so it's not shocking that they weren't mentioned much with Adams or Cooper. Any team could use more depth, but the Eagles don't need to spend heavily on another receiver with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the team.
Philadelphia could use a boost on the edge, though. The Eagles need to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and that has been difficult after trading Haason Reddick away.
If the Eagles can put together a few wins over the next couple of weeks, it could make sense to add at the deadline and one player who should be in consideration is New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler Chase Young.
He has 1.5 sacks on the season so far and was called a hypothetical trade candidate by FanSided's Lior Lampert.
"New Orleans signed defensive end Chase Young to a fully guaranteed one-year, $13 million contract this offseason," Lampert said. "The 2020 No. 2 overall selection has floundered after a blistering rookie campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed him since, but that hasn't been a problem with the Saints to date...A former Pro Bowler and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young is worthy of a flier, especially given he's on an expiring deal."
Philadelphia would need to find a way to restructure the contract or cut salary elsewhere to take him on, but Young is worth a flier, as Lampert mentioned. He's just 25 years old and had 7.5 sacks last year. Why not go out and get him at a discount?
