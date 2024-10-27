Eagles Trade Proposal Lands Broncos $5 Million Playmaker In Philly
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to contend in 2024, it could be worth surveying the trade market over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia has a well-built roster, but injuries already have played a big role in the season. The Eagles have missed a handful of players for games already and one player who currently is sidelined is tight end Dallas Goedert.
Goedert is dealing with a hamstring injury, and it's uncertain right now when he will be back on the field. Because of this, it could make sense to target a tight end on the trade market to add depth behind Goedert. FanSided's Jovan Alford suggested Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich as a "realistic trade target."
"With Goedert hampered by a hamstring injury, the Eagles should consider adding another option in the tight end room," Alford said. "Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich could be a perfect low-risk, high-reward candidate for the Eagles. The former third-round pick has seemingly fallen out of favor in Denver as he’s been a healthy scratch for the last three games. The last time Dulcich was on the field was in Week 4 against the New York Jets.
"The 24-year-old tight end only had one target and played 24 offensive snaps. Dulcich has five receptions (12 targets) for 28 yards in four games this season. The former UCLA pass-catcher only played in two games last season due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The injury bug has played a big part in Dulcich’s career. As a rookie in 2022, he suited in 10 games before suffering a hamstring injury."
Dulcich hasn't done much yet this season and had just five receptions for 28 yards across four games. He still could make some sense, though. He's young, cheap, and has shown flashes. Dulcich is in the third year of a four-year, $5.2 million deal. He racked up 411 yards on 33 receptions in 10 games as a rookie in 2022. Dulcich clearly has talent, maybe he just needs a change of scenery.
