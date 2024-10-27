Eagles Trade Proposal To Land Browns $23 Million Three-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles could use an upgrade on the edge before the 2024 National Football League trade deadline passes on Nov. 5.
Philadelphia has a very solid roster and has high hopes for the 2024 season. The Eagles certainly could be a contender this season, but adding more to the pass rush seems like a necessity. That's where the Cleveland Browns could come into play.
Cleveland hasn't had the season it hoped to have, and now because of that, three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith could be traded, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
"Last week, NFL.com took a look at several key names involved in trade discussions," Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said. "Here are several others based on conversations around the league: Cleveland Browns edge Za’Darius Smith: With a lack of pass-rush options, Smith is among the top players available. If Cleveland, currently 1-6, continues to struggle, he becomes more of an option. Several teams have inquired about the veteran. Others on Cleveland's roster who could come up in trade talks include defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and cornerback Greg Newsome."
Smith should be the Eagles' top priority heading into the trade deadline. He signed a two-year, $23 million deal with Cleveland and could be under contract next season depending on if an out in the deal is taken.
Philadelphia could find a way to make the contract work, and at this point, a trade likely wouldn't cost more than a third or fourth-round draft pick. He is a three-time Pro Bowler with four sacks through his first seven games and on an affordable deal. Philadelphia should go get him.
