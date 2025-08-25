Eagles Trades Explained: Why Vikings, Jaguars, Packers Deals Work
You’re not going to find too many busier non-game-filled Sundays for the Philadelphia Eagles than the team just had.
Philadelphia didn’t swing one trade or even two, but instead completed three trades throughout the day. Philadelphia acquired quarterback Sam Howell and a sixth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and traded Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The Eagles just had one of the busier days trade-wise that you are going to see but we are far from the trade deadline, where you'd expect to see a frenzy like that. So, why all of the moves?
For Howell, the Eagles needed a quarterback. It was reported that Tanner McKee suffered a fractured thumb, by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Eagles QB Tanner McKee suffered a fractured thumb, per The Insiders, that will bring his availability for Week 1 in question," Rapoport said. "Not a major injury for the clear-cut No. 2, as it’s just the top of the thumb. The Sam Howell trade likely would’ve happened."
The Eagles cut Dorian Thompson-Robinson so without Howell, the room is left with starter Jalen Hurts, injured McKee, and rookie Kyle McCord. Howell gives an option in the short term that isn't a rookie.
The Eagles may not be done yet with NFL cut-down day just about here
For Johnson, you can never have enough capable offensive line depth. That's been a philosophy of the Eagles for years. Johnson has been with the Eagles and is familar to what the team is trying to do.
Kinnard has just three regular season games under his belt over the last two years. Getting any draft compensation back for a guy who could've been cut, especially with Johnson coming back, is always a good move.
All in all, it was a busy day and there's still time for more. The Eagles acquired John Metchie III the week before and followed up with three more deals. With roster cut-down day coming on Tuesday, expect the unexpected.
