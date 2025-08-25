Reports: Eagles Trading Super Bowl Champ To Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely active in the trade market recently.
That's not shocking when you have Howie Roseman running the show. He is widely known as one of the most aggressive general managers in the game. Philadelphia needed a new receiver and so the team went out and acquired John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
That's not all, though. On Sunday, the Eagles acquired Fred Johnson and Sam Howell. On top of these two deals, the Eagles also traded offensive tackle Darian Kennard to the Green Bay Packers for a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"A hat trick of trades today for the Eagles: Philadelphia now is acquiring a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for offensive tackle Darian Kennard, per sources," Schefter said. "It is the third Eagles trade today, and the second involving an OT. The Eagles also traded for OT Fred Johnson, then traded Kinnard, who already is a three-time Super-Bowl champion at age 25...
The Eagles aren't done yet; reportedly complete trade with Packers
"Darian Kinnard is one of only two players along with Ken Norton Jr. to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kinnard won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, then Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Eagles. Now he will attempt to four-peat with the Packers, as he brings them the ability to play guard or tackle."
Kennard is just 25 years old. He only has appeared in three regular season games and yet he has more Super Bowl wins under his belt than most players ever will. Now, he'll join an up-and-coming Packers team and try to protect Jordan Love if he can make the roster.
Roseman is cooking and the Eagles may not be done yet. The NFL deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players is on August 26th, Don't be shocked if the Eagles make another deal beforehand. As of now, the Metchie deal seems to be the most impactful right away. But, that could change.