Eagles Trail One-Win Giants At Halftime, 20-17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – On the West Coast, the Phillies were fighting to keep their season alive against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the East Coast, the Eagles were digging out of a first-half mess against the New York Giants.
After allowing back-to-back touchdowns to fall behind by 10 points, the Eagles showed some life on offense, but their defense let them down with missed tackles and allowed big plays to let the Giants escape with a 20-17 lead at halftime.
The Eagles marched 75 yards in eight plays, capping it with a 3-yard shovel pass touchdown from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert late in the first quarter to make it 13-10. It was Goedert’s fifth TD of the season, tying his career-high set in his second season back in 2019.
The drive starter was a 30-yard pass to A.J. Brown and a 23-yard strike to Goedert, who ended the half with six catches for 50 yards.
On their next possession, the Eagles used 7 minutes, 54 seconds of clock to go 74 yards, with Hurts scoring from 1 yard away on a tush push. It was the fourth straight tush push at the end of the drive.
Hurts finished the half 14-for-18 for 164 yards, with 10 yards rushing on six runs. He took over the league lead for most TDs, accounting for 13 – eight passing and five rushing on the season.
The Eagles' defense, already short-handed with the gametime decision to not play Jalen Carter, who was listed as questionable on Friday with a heel injury, lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Adoree Jackson took his place. Kelee Ringo was at the other corner, and he struggled in the first half.
Rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scored on a 20-yard scramble and threw a 35-yad touchdown pass that should’ve been stopped for a short gain, but Eagles rookie safety Drew Mukuba badly missed a tackle near the sideline, allowing Wan’Dale Robinson to scoot mostly untouched into the end zone to give New York a 13-3 lead with 2:02 to play in the opening quarter.
Dart confounded the Eagles throughout the first two quarters. He finished 10-for-13 passing and was the team’s rushing leader with four carries for 38 yards.
After the Eagles came back to take a 17-13 lead, New York answered with a 15-play, 67-yard drive that took 5:37 and finished with a 4yard TD blast by rookie running back Cam Skattebo.
Saquon Barkley started the game with his longest run of the season, this one gong for 18 yards. He finished the half with eight carries and 56 yards.
Brown had five receptions for 73 yards while Smith was 2-24.
