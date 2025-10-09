Eagles Star Defensive Tackle Will Miss Week 6 Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Jalen Carter took the field at MetLife Stadium on Thursday evening, hugged his agent Drew Rosenhaus, and then walked over to general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni. The conversation with the Eagles’ brain trust was brief.
The gist of it seemed to be that Carter would not be playing against the New York Giants in a short-week game with a heel issue that had him listed as questionable. There is no question anymore. Carter will miss his second game this year.
In the first game this year, he was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff and did not log a snap.
Jalen Carter Out With Heel Injury
Carter has been bothered by a shoulder injury all season, but the heel injury is something new that presumably happened at practice this week.
He played 91 percent of the snaps in last week’s loss to the Broncos and 91 percent of the snaps two weeks ago against the Rams. His absence will leave a hole in the middle of the Eagles’ defense. He is tied for the second-most quarterback hits with six this season, only one behind the Titans' Jeffrey Simmons.
Carter has 10 quarterback pressures and 10 tackles in his four games played this season. The stats aren’t as important as the impact he has, drawing double teams, and capturing the attention of offensive linemen on stunts and twists that open things up for others. Moro Ojomo has two sacks because of Carter’s presence.
The Eagles steeled themselves for the possibility Carter would not play when they elevated defensive lineman Gabe Hall from the practice squad.
Hall will join a DT rotation that includes Jordan Davis, Ojomo, and possibly fourth-round rookie Ty Robinson, who has played just three defensive snaps this season. Perhaps the good news is that temperatures are expected to dip into the low 50s, upper 40s during the game, so heat won’t be a factor.
It didn’t look like too big of a deal when the Eagles traded Thomas Booker to the Raiders during training camp for cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
Now it does. Bennett is on injured reserve and wasn’t playing much before he landed there. Booker is playing more than 50 percent of the snaps in Las Vegas.
The Eagles will also be without one of their best offensive linemen in Landon Dickerson, who was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was also ruled out with an oblique injury.
