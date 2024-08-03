Eagles Training Camp: Five Disappointments So Far
PHILADELPHIA – My top five most pleasant surprises of Eagles training camp have already been revealed (see the link below). Now, it’s time for my top five disappointments. The good news about this is there are still weeks to go to turn disappointment into success.
Bryce Huff. It’s been a relatively quiet summer for the free agent. The Eagles are hoping he can be a three-down player, rather than a pass-rush specialist. Last week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he wasn’t there, yet, but think he can get there.
So, maybe he will. If not, the Eagles are going to have to adjust his role. Who else do they have that can be a run-stopper on the edge other than Josh Sweat?
It was nice to see Huff flash during Thursday’s open practice when he dropped into coverage and nearly intercepted a Jalen Hurts throw. But can he stop the run?
“I’ve always had the mindset that I’ve been a good run stopper,” he said at the start of camp. “I just plan to come out here and put my best effort on the field every day.”
Picks. Where have the interceptions been? Will they magically appear once the preseason begins in Baltimore against the Ravens on Friday?
While it’s a good sign that Jalen Hurts hasn’t thrown any, it would be nice if somebody stepped up for one. Eli Ricks got the first of camp on Thursday on a hurry-up throw from Kenny Pickett late in practice, so that was good to see and maybe that will kickstart a run when the team returns to practice on Sunday.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a ballhawk and had six on his first trip through Philly two years ago, so he needs to get going. It’s not just interceptions, but completion percentages have been off the charts good, and that probably needs to change.
Cooper DeJean. The rookie hasn’t taken a single rep in camp after suffering a hamstring injury just before camp opened. The Eagles are still high on him being able to contribute this year, but for a rookie to miss three weeks to start his career is not good at all. He looked good in the spring and appeared primed to possibly start in the slot. He should be back in two weeks, but will he have a role in Brazil? It’s hard to see one at this stage.
Ainias Smith. The rookie fifth-round pick can do so many things – run fast, return kicks, carry the ball on jet sweeps – but it would be nice to see him improve his focus on catching the ball. That said, Smith did make a nice play during the first set of red-zone drills on Tuesday, working free in the back of the end zone to run away from a defender and make a nice catch. More of that will get him off this list.
Undrafted rookie free agents. Every year in what feels like forever, at least one steps up and earns a roster spot. So far, none of them have stood out to the point where you can say, “Yeah, he’s a got a shot.”
The Eagles have already moved on from two of them – offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze and, on Saturday, tight end McCallan Castles, who was hurt on Thursday night. Both were waived/injured.
Defensive tackle Gabe Hall hasn’t shown much after two days in pads, but there is opportunity at his position. Can he find another gear and earn a spot?
Running back Kendall Milton and safety Andre Sam did some nice things in spring, but neither has flashed much since then, and cornerback Shon Stephens is in a crowded room.
This could be the year nobody makes the 53-man roster, though, again, there is time for someone to step up.
