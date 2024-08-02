Five Pleasant Surprises Of Eagles Training Camp Includes Three On Offense
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are off until Sunday, when they will ramp up for their preseason opener on Friday against the Baltimore Ravens with four straight practices. With some downtime, here are five of my most pleasant surprise of training camp so far.
Jalen Hurts. Anybody at the Eagles’ open practice Thursday night at Lincoln Financial saw what those of us who have been at every practice have seen – the quarterback is operating at a high level.
He may have been one of the biggest concerns coming into camp after a subpar spring and having to learn so Kellen Moore’s system, but he has been a revelation. If he can carry this into the season and keep that consistency, there’s no way he won’t be in the MVP mix for the second time in three seasons.
That’s a big if, of course, bit so far so good.
“He's been really sharp,” said Sirianni. “I've been really happy how he's been operating. He's been in complete control of the offense and really operated at really high level knowing where to go with the football, making accurate throws, moving in the pocket to buy extra time or whatever - or if it turns into a run.
“He's had an outstanding camp. We're early in camp. I know he wants to continue to improve. We just wanted him to continue to improve one day at a time. Thus far he's had a really good camp, and I am really excited where he is.”
Asked by Eagles on SI before Thursday’s practice to assess his camp, Hurts gave credit to others, though said: “The goal is to put the work in. You want to put the work in. Have confidence in the work.”
Britain Covey. The punt returner said last year that he considers himself a receiver first, and he’s really looking like it. He has probably been more consistent than some of the other third receivers, including Parris Campbell and John Ross, and the only route runner better on this team is DeVonta Smith, which means he can consistently create separation.
Yes. He is only 5-8, 173 pounds, but there are others who have been successful in the NFL at that size through the years.
It will be interesting to see if he will have sort of role as a receiver as summer rolls on and into the season.
Versatility of Mitchell. The rookie was billed as an outside corner and had never played anywhere else before, yet he is adapting nicely to nickel and dime packages and does not seem overwhelmed by what defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is throwing his way.
It was supposed to be Cooper DeJean with all that position versatility, not Mitchell, yet it’s been the first-round draft pick who has shown that nothing seems too much for him to handle.
Isaiah Rodgers. He was an excellent signing by general manager Howie Roseman last summer. The Eagles had to wait a year to get him on the field, but that patience is being rewarded. He could be in the lead to start opposite Darius Slay after lining up wth the first team in the last two practices.
Kenny Gainwell. The running back seems to be figuring out Moore’s offense well and he has looked very good in it. He hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since his rookie season, and that remains his only one. That very well could change, because he was utilized in the red zone during the team’s first day drilling that part of the field on Tuesday and looked very good.
Gainwell has had some decent camps in his previous three seasons, but this one seems his best, yet. Perhaps he is extra-motivated in a contract year, though he does have 11 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, a high number considering that Hurts is the main rushing TD-maker in this offense.
More NFL: Eagles Starters Playing In Preseason? "I Wouldn't Be Surprised If We Do"