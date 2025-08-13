Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 14: Browns Bring Different Look, Eagles Revert To Default Setting
PHILADELPHIA - The Cleveland Browns arrived in South Philadelphia on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices in advance of Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles.
The session lasted an hour and 45 minutes. It featured Philadelphia’s first- and second-team offense against Jim Schwartz’s talented Browns’ defense on one field, with the dynamic shifting to the Cleveland offense against the Eagles’ defense on a separate field.
For practice No. 1, the focus here was on the Philadelphia offense, which was nondescript, using a heavy dose of inside zone plays that were effective for the most part, and quick out patterns underneath.
The highlight was on the opening offensive play when Jalen Hurts lofted a perfect back-shoulder throw to Johnny Wilson, which the second-year pro hauled in against Cleveland cornerback Cameron Mitchell for about 25 yards.
That was the longest play of the day for the offense, but the Eagles hammered the Browns' defense inside with a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon.
The two touchdowns in the practice were red-zone throws to DeVonta Smith and Dillon, while Hurts threw one interception that probably should have been whistled dead after a “sack.”
As always, the Browns’ Myles Garrett was a demon on the pass rush, chasing down Hurts from the back side for one sack and giving both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson all they could handle with what is an electric first step at 272 pounds.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-A day after being upgraded to limited, All-Pro WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) didn’t dress and missed the session. Brown did come out to watch the practice, however, indicating the absence is more precautionary.
Missing practice was WR Elijah Cooks (shoulder), LG Landon Dickerson (knee), and OL Kenyon Green (shoulder).
LB Zack Baun (back contusion), DT Gabe Hall (shoulder), OT Myles Hinton (ankle), RB Montrell Johnson (groin), and DT Byron Young (groin) were limited.
Baun did work in some 7-on-7 drills and had a pass breakup.
Lane Johnson intimated Dickerson had his meniscus surgery on Wednesday morning, and the team confirmed that. The hope is that Dickerson returns early in the regular season.
-Johnson stopped taking team reps midway through practice, with Matt Pryor entering. Johnson said that was part of the plan as the Eagles try to lock in their swing tackle plans.
-Brett Toth got the first-team reps at LG in place of Dickerson, with Darian Kinnard handling the second-team work. Toth was hard on himself after the practice, but he generated good push in the running game, as did Kinnard.
-Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing during the early portion of practice today. He was held out of team drills afterward. Former Eagles’ backup Kenny Pickett was able to work in 7-on-7s but not team work.
-The Eagles’ offensive line and Browns’ defensive front did some combo work. The highlights were Garrett and Johnson going to a stalemate, Browns DE Isaiah McGuire getting inside Toth on a stunt, and Garrett pushing Toth back to the QB.
Rookie center Drew Kendall, Trevor Keegan and Kinnard held up well on inside rush reps.
Later, Tyler Steen stonewalled Cleveland first-round pick Mason Graham, and Cam Jurgens stopping a bull rush from Maliek Collins.
The Browns’ Cameron Thomas had plenty of juice blowing inside rookie Cameron Williams.
-The punt return rotation for the Eagles remained Avery Williams, Ainias Smith, Jahan Dotson, Taylor Morin, and Giles Jackson.
-The Eagles were working the flats well in the passing game with tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra having success. Goedert had a nice gainer against Cleveland LB Jerome Baker.
-Shipley also had a good day as a receiver from the backfield while working the flats.
-On the TD pass to Smith, Garrett was rushing from the left and end, and Johnson held up the All-Pro nicely.
-A near fight developed at the end of a special teams rep. Unclear who started it, but it looked like E.J. Jenkins or Andre Sam’ may have been involved from the Eagles’ side. The whole Philadelphia sideline quickly emptied, but nothing got escalated.
-Hurts also suffered an INT on 7-on-7s when trying to force a throw in a tight window to Goedert.
-Jakorian Bennett got a few first-team reps on defense and even had a PBU on Browns star Jerry Jeudy, but faltered from there, allowing multiple receptions, including a TD, and getting flagged for pass interference.
Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson got the majority of first-team reps opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
-Backup QB Tanner McKee’s notable throws included an inside slant to Terrace Marshall, a decent gain to TE Kylen Granson off a waggle, and an in-breaking dent to Darius Cooper.
-Former Sixers GM Ed Stefanski was at practice watching his son, Kevin, the head coach of the Browns, who went to St. Joe’s Prep locally and the University of Pennsylvania before starting his NFL sojourn as an intern for the Eagles. Former Penn, Temple, and La Salle basketball coach Fran Dunphy was with Ed Stefanski at practice.
-Among the former Eagles at practice were Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Ron Jaworski.
