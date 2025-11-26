Eagles Announce Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith Injury Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have much time until they take the field next.

Philadelphia lost against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but can't wallow in it for long as it has another game in just two days on Black Friday against the Chicago Bears. With the short week, the Eagles had a walkthrough on Tuesday. Because of that, when Philadelphia announced its Injury Report on Tuesday, it was an estimation of what it would've been if the team had a full practice.

While this is the case, there was some nerve-wracking news included that should have fans' attention. DeVonta Smith popped as a DNP (Did not participate) with shoulder and chest injuries. Saquon Barkley popped up on the Injury Report with a groin injury, although he was listed as LP (Limited participant).

There are injuries to watch out for with the Eagles

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As the Eagles prepare to take on the Bears on Friday, these are the two biggest injuries to watch now. Clearly, there's more. Xavier Gipson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, and Andrew Mukuba were listed as DNP as well. Johnson and Mukuba don't come as a shock. The rookie has a chance of being done for the season after fracturing his ankle. The current expectation is that Mukuba needs surgery.

Johnson is out with a Lisfranc injury, though he got a positive update ahead of the Cowboys game that he may not need an injured reserve stint. Graham and Gipson are worth watching when the next Injury Report drops on Wednesday.

For Blankenship, the team made it clear on Tuesday that the current expectation is that he'll be ready to go on Friday to take on the Bears.

Eagles fans should have all eyes on Smith and Barkley right now. Much has been said about Philadelphia's offense and how it isn't operating at the high-octane level that is expected. If either of these guys were to miss Friday's game. Or, even be at less than 100 percent, that obviously would make things more difficult.

