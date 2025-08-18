Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 16: Baun’s Back, Sea Change at Safety? Cooper On The Outside
PHILADELPHIA - If you thought things might be clearing up in the Eagles’ secondary with only three training camp practices left, think again.
The situation on Philadelphia’s back end was as cloudy as the day at the NovaCare Complex during an hour and 45-minute practice that featured the return of All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to team drills.
The confusion in the secondary started with snap one in the first team period when the embattled Kelee Ringo took the field with the first team, only to be pulled off it to work on a separate field.
The default setting was typical with veteran Adoree’ Jackson opposite Quinyon Mitchell at outside CB with Cooper DeJean in the slot and Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown at safety.
That was hardly consistent, however, with DeJean getting work with ones at outside CB in training camp for the first time this summer, and rookie Mac McWilliams also mixing in for a few first-team reps. Ringo and recent trade pickup Jakorian Bennett did not get any first-team reps.
At safety, rookie second-round pick Drew Mukuba mixed in and got far more first-team reps than Brown after the former's two-turnover performance against Cleveland on Saturday afternoon while Tristin McCollum also got a few looks with the first team.
Pre-practice defensive coordinator said to watch out for DeJean playing outside while also counterintuitively saying he was not comfortable with any other available slot options right now, and doesn’t foresee that changing.
For now, that makes things more confusing on Day 16 of camp than Day 1.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-Baun was back in team drills for the first time since suffering a back contusion early in camp. He was working with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the second level with rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell mixing in liberally.
The biggest concern with Campbell right now is in coverage, and the rookie was dusted underneath by Terrace Marshall.
-Star WR. A.J. Brown (hamstring), Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (hamstring), safety Lewis Cine (groin), and CB Brandon Johnson (groin) did not practice.
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder) returned in a limited fashion, while All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (rest) and CB A.J. Woods (illness) were limited as well.
Matt Pryor handled RT in team drills for Johnson. Brett Toth again replaced Dickerson at LG but Darian Kinnard mixed in with the first team
-DT Jalen Carter and center Cam Jurgens got into a bit on consecutive reps. Jurgens got the best of Carter and put him on the ground before Carter swiped at Jurgens on the next rep and kicked the football off the line of scrimmage.
-Undrafted WR Darius Cooper had an impressive day, catching a layered pass from Jalen Hurts during a first-team rep with Mitchell in coverage underneath and Blankenship over the top.
Later, he caught consecutive Tanner McKee passes with Ringo in coverage, the second of which in which Cooper completely turned Ringo inside out.
-DeJean got about 10 reps on the outside, his first since OTAs.
-Cam Williams had a nice kickout block where he lost his helmet while making life difficult for Jackson.
-Hurts and DeVonta Smith hooked up for a corner route for a two-point conversion in front of DeJean.
Some of the other sharp offensive plays were Hurts to Smith over the middle on an RPO look and the QB finding Will Shipley in the flat for a nice gain.
-In an extended developmental period, Kyle McCord was ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and again showed off his chemistry with tight end Nick Muse.
-Jahan Dotson had a strong practice with several catches. A rare deep shot was called to Dotson, but Hurts overthrew it with Mukuba trailing in coverage.
-Drew Kendall got the second-team reps at center with Trevor Keegan at LG and Kinnard at RG.
-The punt return rotation was Avery Williams, Ainias Smith, Taylor Morin, Dotson, and Giles Jackson.
-EJ Jenkins and McKee had a tough time connecting today with a series of passes just out of the rangy tight end’s reach.
-WWE superstar Trick Williams, a rookie camp tryout player with the Eagles in 2021 as a WR out of South Carolina, was at practice. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who is a big Eagles fan, was also at the practice.
WWE is in town, taping Raw at Wells Fargo Center tonight and NXT at The Met on Tuesday.
