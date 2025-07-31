Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 6: Ricks Rises, New Look For Defensive Front
PHILADELPHIA - The heat and humidity refused to relent for the Eagles on Day 6 of open practice with temperatures reaching into the 90s and the real feel spiking at 103 degrees during an 80-minute yellow session in shells.
The highlight came in an end-of-game situational red-zone period late in the practice when Jalen Hurts sailed an outlet pass over the middle to Saquon Barkley that cornerback Eli Ricks was able to corral with a diving interception.
Ricks, a lengthy third-year CB out of Alabama, is quietly putting together a solid camp and it may be time to add him to the list with Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson as possible options to play opposite emerging second-year star Quinyon Mitchell.
The offensive play of the game came when undrafted rookie linebacker Lance Dixon dropped coverage on backup tight end Cameron Latu down the seam. It looked like Dixon expected help over the top, but none arrived, and Latu caught a Tanner McKee pass for a big gain.
The injury report grew during practice, with fullback Ben VanSumeren exiting early with what looked like a knee injury after engaging with first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell on a block. Receiver Elijah Cooks also went down after attempting a catch down the right sideline, but things didn’t look too serious there.
The Eagles started the session without All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (back), WR2 DeVonta Smith (back), edge rusher Nolan Smith (concussion), and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder). Added to that lost with injuries from Tuesday’s practice were tight end E.J. Jenkins (hamstring) and WR Terrace Marshall (knee).
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited with his shoulder injury again but took part in some team drills for the first time this summer. Campbell (shoulder) and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back) remain on a rep count, and running back A.J. Dillon (back) was also limited.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-The Eagles started with a punt return period after special teams coordinator Michael Clay spoke pre-practice. Ainias Smith took the first rep and was followed by Cooper DeJean, Taylor Morin, Giles Jackson, Jahan Dotson, and Avery Williams. Adoree’ Jackson also snuck in for a rep.
-Clay mentioned pre-practice that Williams has been a good personal protector in the past and has been working to learn that role.
-The defensive front and offensive line got together for some stunt work. Some of the notable reps were Jordan Mailata stoning Jalyx Hunt, Brett Toth standing up rookie Ty Robinson, and a nice stunt where Moro Ojomo twisted under Josh Uche to put Matt Pryor on his heels.
-With no Nolan Smith, the first defensive rep today was in nickel and featured Hunt as the left overhang player and Azeez Ojulari at right end. Jackson started at left cornerback with Mitchell on the right side, and the linebackers were Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. DeJean was in the slot with Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown at safety.
Trotter was the lone LB on the field in dime looks with DeJean and Mac McWilliams inside in coverage.
McWilliams, a fifth-round rookie, continues to impress in coverage, recording a PBU on a late McKee pass to TE Kyen Granson, who was trying to come back to the QB.
-A.J. Brown and Mitchell have had some great duels this summer. This felt like an A.J. day as Brown set the town with an in-breaking route over the middle that got the best of Mitchell.
-Tight end Dallas Goedert had a rare drop today but made up for it later by playing through illegal contact to high point a Hurts throw in front of Blankenship.
-There were several pre-snap penalties again today with NFL officials on hand, and Goedert explained that the Eagles were working in silent counts, which explains some of the issues.
-Philadelphia is continuing to devise ways to get Ainias Smith the football on occasion with manufactured touches. Today, it was the Andy Reid flip pass off a reverse look that is really an extension of the running game.
-Backup TE Nick Muse had a nice day today, highlighted by a one-handed stab with Tariq Castro-Fields closing in.
-Ringo had Marcus Cooper blanketed in coverage on a go route that was underthrown by McKee and nearly intercepted. The third-year corner also had Johnny Wilson locked up on a 50/50 ball that looked like a potential PI, but the official was right there and didn’t throw the flag.
–Undersized, undrafted running back ShunDerrick Powell showed some real juice when he bounced off the left side for a big gain. Fellow undrafted rookie RB Montrell Johnson also continued a strong camp, getting some work with the twos for the first time because Dillon was banged up.
-Hurts pulled off an Allen Iverson-type juke move in the middle of the field against rookie LB Smael Mondon.
-Hunt had an excellent rep as a flat defender in coverage, a callback to his days as a safety at Cornell.
-Members of the Duke football coaching staff were guests at the practice.
