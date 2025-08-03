Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 8: Backup Defenders Shine
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles returned to the practice field Sunday morning for an hour and 40-minute “yellow” session in shells.
The highlight of the practice came late with “the game on the line” in a hurry-up period.
On fourth down with five seconds remaining, third-team cornerback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fit the ball in a tight window to backup tight end Harrison Bryant. On the field, the official waived it off due to a false start, but head coach Nick Sirianni overruled that (it is practice after all) to set up a game-winning, two-point conversion situation.
DRT then threw a soft pass over the middle into traffic that was intercepted by linebacker Dallas Gant, who was mobbed by his defensive teammates for sealing the "win."
It was a big day overall for some of the Eagles’ backup defensive backs as well, highlighted by a three-play battle between lengthy receiver Elijah Cooks and Eli Ricks in the red zone in which the third-year CB forced incompletions.
Ricks had a solid day overall, coming over the top to break up a pass from Tanner McKee to TE Nick Muse and also being in position to stop Cooks again on a timing route that McKee left a little inside.
There were also PBUs by backup safeties Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam during the session.
Offensively, the play of the day was a pinpoint back shoulder throw from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert with rookie linebacker Smael Mondon in tight coverage.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-There were several additions to the injury report from Friday’s practice led by receiver A.J. Brown, who didn’t finish team drills due to a hamstring injury. The All-Pro was watching Sunday in a black hoodie, and the Eagles will certainly be cautious with him moving forward.
Conversely, WR DeVonta Smith was back in a limited fashion after missing a series of practices with back tightness and didn’t miss a beat.
The other additions to the injury report were offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (back), which may explain some of his snapping issues on Friday while playing center, undrafted rookie running back Montrell Johnson, who left early Friday with a hamstring injury, and safety Lewis Cine (hamstring).
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck) was also a new addition but practiced in a limited fashion.
Remaining out were All-Pro LB Zack Baun (back), WR Terrace Marshall (knee), CB Mac McWilliams (quad), and fullback Ben VanSumeren (ankle).
Returning from a concussion was edge defender Nolan Smith, who worked in individual drills and some 7-on-7 work as a flat defender but was held out of team drills.
TE E.J. Jenkins was also back from his hamstring issue and had a couple of receptions during the practice despite being listed as limited.
-The Eagles started in nickel during team drills with Adoree’ Jackson lining up opposite Quinyon Mitchell, giving the veteran a 5-3 edge on Kelee Ringo for the first-rep watchers in the most hotly-contested competition in camp.
-RB Saquon Barkley started where he left off during a spectacular practice Friday with an explosive run. Later, reporters got an up-close look at just how explosive the All-Pro is in the open field when he took it upfield down the left sideline with rookie LB Smael Mondon in coverage before being pushed out in front of us.
-Smith started early with a crossing route and does it so effortlessly, he was greeted by a shaking head and a pat on the helmet by WR coach Aaron Moorehead.
-The Eagles were doing a ton of rotating today, especially on defense, where one period consisted of Vic Fangio rotating his first-, second-, and third-team units on each play against the first-team offense.
-While playing the hero late, Grant was caught earlier in coverage by a crossing route from McKee to Darus Cooper. Of course, sticking with a receiver in coverage is tough duty for any LB. Cooper had a nice day overall for the offense.
-At one point, DT Byron Young was asked to leave the field by an official while dealing with something. Young bent over on the sideline with a trainer for a few minutes, but did return.
-The Eagles tried a Hail Mary by DRT in situational work, which was smartly batted down to the ground by safety Reed Blankenship.
-We got the first solid look at the Eagles’ kickoff coverage units, and the foundations were McCollum as R1 and Kylen Granson as L1. Outside containment was Cooper DeJean as R5 and Ringo as LR. Also part of the first-team unit was Will Shipley, Ochaun Mathis, Sydney Brown, Andre Sam’, Patrick Johnson, and Avery Williams.
-Hurts had a deep corner route for Jahan Dotson for what would have been the longest TD in camp, but the QB1 slightly overthrew Dotson with Jackson in coverage.
-Jalyx Hunt was back working at right defensive end today with Azeez Ojulari getting first-team reps on the left side for the first time. The most impressive rusher of the day was Josh Uche, who got past Lane Johnson from the left side on a speed rush and put Kendall Lamm on the ground with a rush from the right side.
-In one hurry-up period, Granson made a nice sideline catch from McKee that was ruled out of bounds but overturned once everyone got a look at the play on the practice video board.
-Jalen Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was at practice and was seen conversing with the star defensive tackle. Carter is eligible for a contract extension after the 2025 season.
