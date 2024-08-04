Eagles DeVonta Smith Has "Confidence Through The Roof," But...
PHILADELPHIA – This is probably what you want from a position coach, to not trip all over himself praising a veteran player when asked about him but rather to offer some constructive criticism.
That’s what Aaron Moorehead did when he was asked about DeVonta Smith following Day 7 of Eagles training camp on Sunday morning.
Everyone can see Smith is having a terrific camp. Even Moorehead conceded that, but not before offering up this critique:
“I think for him, there’s plays I think every year he’s been here he’s left on the field for certain things, and just maybe a technique here, a technique there, and things that would’ve been big play for us in games. He knows that. I think just finishing all the plays and making all the plays. Of course, there are things that happen within a season, within a game, but don’t leave plays on the field.”
Smith did not refute that.
“Just doing the routine things,” he said moments after Moorehead talked with reporters. “The plays that I left on the field, there were routine things that I wasn’t doing. Making sure that I’m constantly doing the routine things so that I’m capitalizing on every play.”
There is no friction between coach and player. This is not to imply that.
Smith even poked his way into the reporters gathered around Moorehead just off the practice fields to ask him a question.
“What makes you sch a great receivers coach?” Smith queried.
Moorehead’s reply: “I have great receivers, that’s why I’m a great receivers coach.”
Moorehead continued with critique as Smith headed to the media tent with a podium and a table to sit behind to take reporters’ questions. The assistant coach said that there are technique things that Smith can do differently to account for his slight weight, which is listed as 170 pounds.
“Make sure that we’re not putting anything out there on tape that shouldn’t be out there as far as just technique things because he is thin,” said the coach. “Guys are going to know that. They’re going to want to put hands on him. Well, you gotta make them pay if they’re trying to do that.”
Then Moorehead finally offered up some praise.
“He’s had as good of a camp that he’s had probably since I’ve been here with him,” said Moorehead. “His confidence is through the roof and he’s continuing just to master his craft. He’s getting in that good part of his career that as long as he’s doing the things he’s doing he’s going to be hard to cover.”
To which Smith responded: “Uh, I don’t know. If he says it, then it must be true.”
