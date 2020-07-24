Eagles Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

The future is now for the Eagles at linebacker, with their two oldest players at the position just 26-years-old.

It always seems this way, though, doesn’t it?

It’s just one of those positions the organization does not prioritize because of the scheme defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz utilizes.

That doesn’t mean the group doesn’t hold its share of intrigue. In fact, it will be one of the fascinating positions to watch sort itself out, even if the position is a serious concern after Pro Football Focus ranked the Eagles’ group as the 27th best in the entire NFL.

Not only because it is young, but also because two experienced players left in free agency.

Here’s more:

DEPTH CHART

OLB: T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, Shaun Bradley

MLB: Nathan Gerry, T.J. Edwards, Dante Olson

OLB: Jatavis Brown, Duke Riley, Davion Taylor

Brown and Singleton are the oldest of the bunch at 26.

Gerry and Riley are 25, Edwards, Bradley, and Olson are 23, and Taylor is the youngest of the bunch at 21.

WHAT’S CHANGED

Newcomers: There’s a whole flock of fresh blood here, with two draft picks in Davion Taylor (third round) and Shaun Bradley (sixth round), free agent Jatavis Brown, and undrafted free agent Dante Olson.

Departures: Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill both left in free agency, though Bradham remains unsigned.

Bradham is 30 and brought a wealth of experience with 96 starts in his eight seasons, four of which came in Buffalo. He was a workhorse in Schwartz’s defense playing 97 percent of the defensive snaps in 2016, 90 percent in the Super Bowl season, and 89 percent two years ago.

An injury limited him to 12 games and 71 percent of the snaps.

KGH was a valuable reserve who made 16 starts over the past two seasons.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Nathan Gerry had his ups and downs last year, but the converted college safety had some shining moment, such as the 51-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter in an eventual 31-6 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 6.

His first INT of the season came in Week 2 when he picked off Matt Ryan in the end zone intended for tight end Austin Hooper.

Gerry was third on the team in tackles with 67 with 2.5 sacks.

The middle linebacker job is his unless someone can wrestle it away.

CAMP BATTLES

Speaking of wrestling away the starting linebacker jog, Edwards figures to be the one who might be able to do it. Used sparingly on defense as a rookie in 2019, playing just 115 snaps (11 percent). He led the special teams units with 14 tackles but could threaten Gerry for time in the middle.

Even if Edwards doesn’t unseat Gerry, he should get time at one of the outside ’backer spots.

Taylor and Riley will vie for time at one of the outside spots, so Brown will have his hands full fending off those challenges.

ROCKY: THE LONGSHOT

Dante Olson is an undrafted free agent that could follow in the footsteps of last year’s undrafted free agent T.J. Edwards. Not blessed with great speed, which seemed to be prerequisite number one on GM Howie Roseman’s prospect list, Olson, who is 6-3, 240, is just a football player, one always around the ball.

At Montana as a senior he set the single-season conference record with 179 tackles, to go along with 26 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

That’s called production.

He won the 2019 Buck Buchanan ward for the top defensive player in the FCS and is Montana’s all-time leading tackler with 397.

WHO STAYS ON THE 53?

The Eagles went heavy at this position last year and in 2017, keeping six. That could happen again this season, but five feels more comfortable at this stage, with those five being Gerry, Edwards, Riley, Taylor, and Brown.

WHO GOES?

Bradley, Olson, and Singleton could battle to be the sixth linebacker. Expect all three to land on the expanded practice squad if one of them doesn’t convince the Eagles’ staff to keep six linebackers.

