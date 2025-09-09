Eagles Trying To Get Ahead Of Kick Return Spike With Latest Acquisition
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made their deal to acquire running back Tank Bigsby from Jacksonville
for two 2026 draft picks official on Tuesday.
Philadelphia is sending fifth- and sixth-round picks to the First Coast of Florida for the Auburn product, who was the 88th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is coming off a 766-yard rushing season with the Jags.
Despite that success, it’s my understanding that the Eagles' acquisition of Bigsby, 24, is more about special teams and the added importance of the kickoff return, following the NFL rule change that has moved the starting point on touchbacks from the 30-yard line to the 35.
Not About The Backs
That’s not to say that Bigsby is not capable of helping in the backfield, just that Philadelphia is happy with its current backfield situation of Will Shipey and A.J. Dillon behind superstar Saquon Barkley.
Shipley did suffer a rib injury in last week’s season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn’t seem to be any long-term concern.
It should be noted that when announcing the trade, the Eagles labeled Bigsby as a RB/KR, and the organization is excited about his upside as a returner in the new league atmosphere.
The Week 1 numbers are in, and the kickoff tweak resulted in teams returning 118 of 156 kickoffs for a 75.6% return rate, the highest rate in any single week since Week 17 of the 2010 season, before massive changes to traditional kickoffs based on safety precautions were adopted.
The Eagles themselves kicked off to stud Cowboys returner KeVontae Turpin rather than simply surrendering field position and were successful, preventing the speedy wideout from ever reaching the 35.
Much of Philadelphia’s interest in Bigsby is projection, however. He’s only got 11 career NFL kickoff returns, albeit for an impressive 314 yards. Before that, you have to go back to Bigsby’s freshman year at Auburn for any data when he returned 13 kicks for 306 yards.
Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay has explained that the changes with the current kickoff format, which has the coverage team lined up close to the returning team to limit high-impact collisions, is very similar to outside- or inside-zone running plays, making it tailor-made for running backs.
The idea of kick returns also does not preclude Bigsby from helping in the backfield as well.
Another positive impact for the reigning Super Bowl champions is that Bigsby has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, giving the Eagles a second cost-controlled option behind Barkley, one of the highest-paid RBs in the NFL, through the 2026 season.