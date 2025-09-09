Eagles Tuesday Speak: Two Quotes From Each Coordinator
PHILADELPHIA – Two from Tuesday with the Eagles coordinators…
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
1) “They both did a good job. Coincidentally, they both had one in practice during the week last week and didn't cover it as well as they did in the game, which is why practice is important.”
-Fangio was talking about the pass breakups from linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Zach Baun on two separate seam routes by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson about 30 yards down the field.
2) “I haven't really tracked him that much. I knew he was a good player, and I don't know how he'll fit in yet. Haven't seen him on the field, don't know what kind of shape he's in, don't know how quickly he will pick up what we're doing. So that's a TBD right there.”
-Fangio’s response to what he knows about 10-year veteran Za’Darius Smith, signed over the weekend to bolster the pass rush.
KP's Takeaway As First-Time OC
Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo
1) “The biggest takeaway I think was the communication was good, which is what we're going to need going forward, but just the in-game adjustments, being able to kind of get through all that. Overall, I think it was the right step in the right direction, and obviously, there's always things that you want to continue to look at, 'Hey, how do we get better?' I think we did a good job of just talking about that as a staff and with the players on Monday after we watched the film.”
-Patullo was asked what his biggest takeaway was from his first game as an offensive coordinator and play caller.
2) “That was interesting. We were joking a little bit after the game, it was longer than the Super Bowl halftime and there was no structure to it. It was like, 'Well, how long is this? How long do we have?' So it was a little bit different, and we had so much momentum at that point, too. That's where that was a little bit frustrating. We just got the turnover, we were ready to go. The first three drives went up and down the field. Then we got the next field goal and the next drive.
We felt like we were in a good rhythm, and then you sit for a while and wait and wait. That's where it was a little challenging, the kind of just sit and wait and get back in the flow of things. Then it felt funny after that. I think the Cowboys experienced the same thing a little bit offensively where the defensive guys just came out and played.
-Patullo was asked about the impact of the 64-minute weather delay that came right after the Eagles forced a red-zone turnover.
Michael Clay Owes "The World" To Nick Sirianni
Special team coordinator Michael Clay
1) “I pretty much owe darn near the whole world to Nick, obviously being able to hire me as a first-time coordinator, but he talks about it a lot. You want to coach as hard as you possibly can for guys that trust in you, that believe in you. The words that Nick said, obviously they hold a lot of weight to myself, but for me personally, it's all the players out there.”
-Talking about the praise head coach Nick Sirianni gave him for having his special team units playing at a high level vs. Dallas.
2) “With Jahan, people forget his Penn State tape. He is calm, cool, collected like you don't see Jahan have ebbs and flows. He's a very 75-degree weather guy going out there. He's calm, makes right decisions, so we're just going to keep building off that. He didn't have a lot of opportunities but I think a big thing is in that plus-50 punt he was able to run up. You see a lot of times guys let that ball kind of bounce and you're at the mercy of the bounce. He threw up the fair catch, knew he had time right there to get that ball up to 13. So he is a heady player as well.”
-What Clay likes about Jahan Dotson returning punts.
