Eagles Turning Page From Super Bowl Victory To Upcoming Season
PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata said he only watched the Eagles’ dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX once.
“It was cool,” the left tackle said rather nonchalantly.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked in the days after the Eagles won it all how it felt to win a Super Bowl and be named Super Bowl MVP. He said he was still processing it. Months later, he was asked if he had processed it, but didn’t want to get much into it.
“We’re here,” he said. “We’re here, talking media, talking about the 2025-26 season.”
The implication, which was fleshed out further by head coach Nick Sirianni later in the day, is that the Eagles are done celebrating their second world championship in seven years. It’s time to move on.
Sirianni was asked by Eagles on SI at what point he turned the page on winning the Super Bowl and looking forward to this season.
“I know this sounds crazy, but right away,” he said. “Of course, I enjoyed the parade and of course I enjoyed the flight back home, but then Kellen (Moore) got the job (as the Saints’ head coach) and you're right back into filling coaching spots. So, your calendar is always completely full, and you're just constantly trying to get better at what you did the year before. How do you hire coaches better? And then go through that process.”
From there, Sirianni had to get ready for free agency, the draft, and right into phase one of the offseason condition program.
“You've got to turn the page,” he said. “You can enjoy it, but you can only enjoy it for a little bit, but you've got to turn the page, and you've got to turn the page quickly because we'll have a high standard for ourselves. I know you all will have a high standard for us, but we know how high our standard is for ourselves, and it takes steps, and that's mental toughness.”
Mental toughness was the theme Sirianni delivered to his players on Tuesday, as the Eagles prepare to wrap up phase two of the offseason program and gear up for the start of OTAs after Memorial Day weekend.
“I tend to talk to them a lot about mental toughness and I talk to them about overcoming adversity, and that's a big part of mental toughness,” he said. “But another part of this mental toughness thing is going through the same monotonous things over and over and over again and having the same attitude and effort no matter what the circumstances are, right?”
The message isn’t about repeating as Super Bowl champions but taking each day to get into the position to do it again.
More NFL: No Flag Football For One Eagles Star Who Won't Participate In 2028 Olympics