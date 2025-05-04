Eagles' Two Biggest Draft PIcks Face Uncertain Futures
PHILADELPHIA – Day 3 of the NFL Draft was different for the two biggest players the Eagles took in the sixth round, just 16 picks apart.
For the 6-7, 325-pound Michigan product Myles Hinton, he was relaxed before finally hearing his name called as the 191st overall selection late Saturday afternoon.
“I was talking to my agent, and he was saying third day probably, so I wasn’t really stressing out that much,” he said on Friday as the Eagles opened rookie minicamp. “Everything is God’s plan, so I was kind of going with the flow. I think I expected to be picked fourth or fifth round, but I feel where I go is meant to be, so I let God do his thing.”
For the 6-6, 317-pound Texas product Cameron Williams, he had high hopes of going on Day 2. Instead, he sat and waited until late Saturday afternoon before hearing his name called as the 207th overall selection.
“I thought I was going to go second, third round, but it didn’t go my way, but I ended up here so it’s a blessing to be here; it’s God’s plan,” he said. “…I was never disappointed.”
What comes next for these two is going to be sort of like draft night. It’s an unknown.
The Eagles took 10 players in the draft and added nine as undrafted free agents. It's unlikely all of them will make the 53-man roster, even though general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t like cutting guys he’s invested a pick in. The last time he did was just last year when he cut offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, but McMahon was brought back immediately to the practice squad. Just days later, however, the Rams claimed him.
Before that was 2021, when sixth-round selection JaCoby Stevens didn’t make the roster out of training camp but was added to the practice squad. He played in two late-season games, but that was it. He’s now a recruiting specialist at LSU.
Hinton and Williams each said they could play guard if that’s what their future holds. Williams played right tackle at Texas, though he said he played right guard in a spring game in his second year. He said his favorite player to watch was Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, and now they are teammates.
“I’ve been watching Lane Johnson since I was like sophomore year of high school,” he said. “Being able to watch him play is a blessing. His length and his pass protection and his quick feet are amazing.”
He will need to play the left side if he wants to be in the mix to be a swing tackle until maybe he develops enough that he could someday be Johnson’s heir. Or he could land at guard.
“Wherever I play I’m gonna be successful at it,” he said.
The same holds true for Hinton as far was what is an uncertain future as far as his position.
Williams was asked if he was familiar with Mekhi Becton’s story, and how the left tackle moved to guard when he signed with the Eagles and adjusted well and Becton was 6-7, 365. Initially, Williams said he wasn’t. Then, after a brief pause, he asked, “Is that 77?”
Informed it was, the rookie said: “Coach Stoutland was talking about him the other day about being a great left tackle and moved him to right guard, and he loved it.”
