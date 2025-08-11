Eagles’ Undrafted Rookie Has ‘Earned Those Reps’
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper had opened some eyes in training camp with his ability to separate on third team and developmental reps.
A larger audience got to see the 5-foot-11, 210-pound spark plug's ability in last week’s preseason-opening win over Cincinnati when the Tarleton State product finished with a team-high six receptions on seven targets for 82 yards and a 20-yard touchdown from Tanner McKee.
The production was not only there, but the efficacy of Cooper’s 48 snaps was as well, with Pro Football Focus grading Cooper as the third-best Philadelphia player on offense behind fellow receiver Jahan Dotson, who only had a cameo of 9 reps, and McKee.
By Saturday, Cooper was getting more second-team snaps and even the occasional first-team look with the context that All-Pro A.J. Brown is still out of team drills while working his way back from a hamstring injury.
During Sunday’s open practice in front of 50,000 or so fans at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles signaled a desire to find a 53-man roster spot for Cooper by giving the St. Louis native first-team kickoff return reps opposite Will Shipley, and also allowing Cooper to show his wares as a potential gunner in punt coverage.
“Every practice, every rep is evaluated, so if you see a guy in there with the ones or with the twos that you kind of thought was a three or with the ones that you thought was a two, that guy has earned those reps,” head coach Nick Sirianni said before Sunday’s practice when asked by Eagles On SI about Cooper’s elevated status. “We're just not throwing him in there if he hasn't earned it.”
An FCS product, Cooper has been quite the find after finishing second in the nation in receiving yards at Tarleton State. Despite that production, the stocky wideout was not invited to the combine and went undrafted despite some thought he might be a late Day 3 pick back in April.
He’s been the crown jewel of an impressive UDFA WR class for Philadelphia this year, joining Taylor Morin and Giles Jackson, who’ve also played well.
“ I think [Cooper’s] done a nice job earning some of those reps in there with those guys,” Sirianni said. “You do that and you see that, and you discuss that. I mean, there's not a day that goes by that [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and I are not discussing the roster in his office. There's not an off day that goes by where we're not having a staff meeting discussing everything.
“And so, that's just part of the evaluation process. 'Hey, who's earning this battle right here? Who's winning this battle? Okay, who's earned more reps with the ones? How much is this guy going to play there?' It's just all things that you discuss on a daily basis, just part of our process.”
That process has provided Cooper with an opportunity and now it’s the rookie’s job to finish.
With two preseason games remaining, two joint practices against Cleveland this week, and training camp practices that will reach deep into next week, Sirianni and Roseman will continue those daily personnel discussions where player stocks can go up or down.
