EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing the Dallas Cowboys

Timm Hamm, beat writer for Dallas Cowboys SI.com and Fan Nation channels, joined the show to give us a glimpse into the team, and talks Eagles, too

Training camp is right around the corner and soon we should know better what to expect from the Eagles, though many national pundits have already made their feelings known and, for the most part, the consensus is, they aren’t expected to do much.

What about the rest of the NFC East?

The Eagles Unfiltered podcast tour of the division concludes with the Dallas Cowboys as beat writer Timm Hamm from SI.com in Dallas joined me to give some insight into them and his view from afar of the Eagles.

Hamm and I talked about the trades between the two teams in recent years, including the one this past spring that allowed the Eagles to move up to No. 10 to take DeVonta Smith and the Cowboys to grab Micah Parsons.

The offensive lines are both analyzed.

Which one is better, Eagles or Cowboys?

Biggest Cowboys strength: The wide receivers, but can Dallas afford to keep all three beyond this year?

Biggest weakness: Pick a spot on the defense, though the Cowboys hope this draft, in which they drafted all defenders, will pay off.

That and much more.

Click the link to listen to the 20-minute episode:

