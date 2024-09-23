Eagles Unhappy With Saints Hit On DeVonta Smith: "They're Frontrunners"
DeVonta Smith’s return to his home state of Louisiana ended in a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles receiver wasn’t around to see the thrilling finish, because he was in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion after a hit by rookie Khristian Boyd.
Boyd had a running start and drilled Smith in the back after it looked like his forward progress had been stopped and was being driven backward following a five-yard completion with 13:45 to play in the fourth quarter and the Eagles trailing 3-0.
“That’s the dirtiest (stuff) I ever saw in football, bro,” said Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. “Y’all obviously saw that forward progression was stopped. And for them to take a cheap shot on one our key guys, it shows what kind of team that is. They’re front-runners.”
Saquon Barkley said the hit, that knocked Smith’s helmet off, inspired the team. On the very next play, he raced 65 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 Eagles lead.
“We saw our teammate go down with a late hit; I believe it was a late hit,” said the Eagles running back who piled up 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries. "We rallied behind that. We wanted to go out there and grind out for Smitty.”
Right tackle Fred Johnson, who stepped in for Lane Johnson (concussion) early in the game, was one of the first on the scene.
“I didn’t see nothing,” he said. “I saw him catch it, and I was like trying to run to the ball. And I’d seen him (knocked) out, and that’s when I waved to the training staff, like he’s out cold. It was scary.
“You never want to see (something) like that, especially on a play where he catches the ball, and he’s running backwards for like five steps. It’s on the refs to call that play dead, and take the necessary action when he’s hit late.
"DeVonta’s size, and so a lineman hitting him after five steps of him catching the ball, it’s unprofessional. They’re going to look at it and see that they need to take necessary actions.”Tight End's Career-Day Lifts Eagles Over Saints - "For Smitty"
Smith, who was raised in Amite City, about an hour northwest of New Orleans, ended his day with seven catches for 79 yards.
“DeVonta Smith is a warrior,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He is tough. He puts his body on the line. These guys put their bodies on the line play in and play out He is one guy that does that all the time. I hope that he is OK.
“He got up on his own and we’ll see. I’ll get some information, and we’ll see. He’s a warrior and he’s tough.”
