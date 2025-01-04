Eagles Urged To Bench 24-Year-Old In Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for what hopefully will be a deep playoff run.
Philadelphia has one more regular season game to go, but the starters won't be playing. The Week 18 showdown against the New York Giants doesn't really matter from a playoff perspective at all. Philadelphia is going to rest starters and will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC whether or not the Eagles beat the Giants.
Once the playoffs do get here, the Eagles will face off against either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers in the first round. Philadelphia should be gearing up for the postseason right now and FanSided's Joe Summers urged the team to consider benching receiver Jahan Dotson once the playoffs do get here.
"Dotson has played at least 41% of the snaps since Week 7, even notching 64% in Week 16," Summers said. "He's played the third-most snaps at the position on the team, yet the former Commander has done virtually nothing with all of that opportunity. With just 12 catches for 122 yards, including zero over the last three weeks, he's been phased out of the offense and is virtually just running cardio out there. In order for this team to best support Jalen Hurts and maximize production, it's time to get someone else on the field.
"Rookie Johnny Wilson and even Parris Campbell, who is on the practice squad, deserve at least a look in Week 18 to see if they provide a spark with Tanner McKee under center. Should either of them play well, Nick Sirianni should strongly consider giving them more time in the playoffs."
This idea does make sense. Dotson was acquired to be the team's No. 3 receiver but has just 12 catches for 122 receiving yards on the season. While this is the case, the Eagles are 13-3 so the team really shouldn't make any changes unless they absolutely need to.
