Eagles Urged To Pull Off Blockbuster Deal For $26 Million Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles are starting to look like the team everyone in Philadelphia hoped they would be this season.
Philadelphia began the season with a great win over the Green Bay Packers on the road in Brazil. Injuries started to pile up afterward, and Philadelphia then dropped two of its next three games. The Eagles entered their Week 5 bye week with a 2-2 record and plenty of question marks.
The Eagles have gotten healthier over the last few weeks and unsurprisingly it has helped lead to success on the field as the team now is 4-2 after blowing out the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia is starting to look like a real contender, but it still could use a boost. Bleacher Report's scouting department called Philadelphia's third receiver spot its biggest weakness and suggested a trade for Tennessee Titans star DeAndre Hopkins.
"Add Now: Trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans," Bleacher Report said. "The Titans are a big longshot to make the playoffs this season, and Hopkins is an impending free agent. That's the primary reason why Kristopher Knox ranked the wideout as the fourth-best player on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column heading into Week 6.
"Meanwhile, the Eagles offense could use a third wide receiver to play alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While the 32-year-old isn't the dominant player he used to be, he did have a 1,000-yard and seven-touchdown season with shaky quarterback play last year in Tennessee."
If the Titans are open to a deal, the Eagles should be, too. Hopkins, at one point, was the best receiver in football. He may not be at that level any longer, but his talent is also being wasted in Tennessee. The Titans star has just 15 receptions for 173 yards in six games.
It likely wouldn't cost much to bring Hopkins to town, but he would form a formidable trio with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles absolutely should look into a move.
More NFL: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Nick Sirianni After Giants Game