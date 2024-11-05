Eagles Urged To Pull Off Trade Deadline Stunner For Patriots $19.5 WR
The Philadelphia Eagles already have plenty of wide receivers, but could another be on the way?
Philadelphia will be one of the most talked about teams ahead of Tuesday's National Football League trade deadline. The Eagles look like they could be a contender in the NFC after winning four straight games.
The Eagles are 6-2 on the season heading into a matchup against the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Philadelphia has completely turned its season around, and now it will be worth watching if the team makes a move ahead of the trade deadline.
Philadelphia already has two superstar receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson ahead of the season to be the team's No. 3 receiver. Things haven't necessarily worked out so far so some have wondered if another trade could be on the horizon.
PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski suggested a trade for New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne could make some sense.
"Bourne revealed before joint practices with the Eagles in 2021 that the Eagles had interest in signing him earlier that offseason in free agency, but the Patriots offered him more money," Kempski said. "So, you know, the Eagles like Bourne, or at least they did at one time. Bourne has been something of a career No. 3 receiver who played for four seasons in San Francisco, and is now in his fourth season in New England. His career stats:
"Bourne has an excellent 8.6 yards per target average over his career. Quarterbacks also have a 67.2 completion percentage when targeting Bourne. When the ball comes his way, good things tend to happen. That is particularly notable in Bourne's case, because he has played with a lot of crappy quarterbacks...Estimated cost: Bourne has a $5.5 million salary in 2025. A rebuilding team like the Patriots will almost certainly release Bourne before he ever sees that money, so they may as well get whatever they can for him now. Something like a 7th-round pick in 2026 should be enough to get the Patriots to give him up, assuming they don't get any better offers."
He signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal ahead of the 2024 season and the Eagles certainly could find a way to make that work. It would be a little surprising to see the Eagles make another trade for a receiver, but Bourne would be a solid option.
