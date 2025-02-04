Eagles Urged To Sign 25-Year-Old As Potential Zack Baun Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to need to make some tough decisions this offseason.
Philadelphia has a handful of high-impact defensive players heading to free agency this offseason. The Eagles have players like Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams heading to free agency among other players. Clearly, the Eagles have some tough decisions on their hands, but the team's focus is obviously on the Super Bowl right now and not free agency.
The Eagles made a game-changing move by bringing Baun to town last offseason. The Eagles signed him after spending four years with the New Orleans Saints in a depth role. He ascended as a member of the Eagles this season. Baun was a Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro, and is in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Clearly, the Eagles should do everything possible to bring him back. But, what if another team swoops in and gets him? The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher suggested 25-year-old linebacker Baron Browning as a potential fit if Baun leaves.
"With Zack Baun likely leaving in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles will need to do their best to replicate their success from last year," Mosher said. "Browning is a similar player who has spent time at defensive end and linebacker throughout his career. He is an attacking, downhill linebacker who has done his best work when blitzing. Injuries will keep him from earning a bigger contract, but there is a lot of talent here."
He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. Browning spent three-plus seasons with the Broncos. He began the 2024 season with the Broncos but was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in 13 games overall in 2024 and had two sacks.
More NFL: Eagles Were 'Pretty Damn Close' To Losing Saquon Barkley