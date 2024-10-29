Eagles Urged To Swing Deadline Deal For Patriots $22 Million DE
There could be some changes coming to the Philadelphia Eagles over the next week.
If the Eagles want to add more depth to the roster, the time is now. Philadelphia is 5-2, and the trade deadline is one week away. The Eagles have some cap space to work with and have shown that they can be among the best teams in the National Football League.
Philadelphia is worth investing in, and clearly the edge is the best way to do so. The Eagles don't have any major holes. The pass rush also has looked great over the last few weeks. It would be great to bring someone like Maxx Crosby to town, but it isn't a necessity.
If the Eagles could add some more depth, that could be all they need to put the team over the top. FanSided's Cody Williams took a look at each team's biggest trade need and mentioned New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. for Philadelphia.
"It might not always be pretty — though it certainly was in their Week 8 win over the (Cincinnati Bengals) — but the Eagles are a comfy 5-2 and in a great position to make a real run at the playoffs," Williams said. "However, the inconsistencies that we have seen do suggest that the always-active Howie Roseman has some tricks up his sleeve to show us at the trade deadline.
"Having said that, I'm not completely sure the Eagles should be ultra-aggressive, so a player like Deatrich Wise Jr. with the Patriots would make the most sense. The cost would be low and, while the impact wouldn't be huge in the box score, having another effective rotational player in the front seven would be the boost the Philly defense needs."
Wise has two sacks on the season in eight games and is in the final year of a four-year, $22 million deal. Last year, he had 4.5 sacks, and he had his career-high 7.5 in 2022. This is the type of underrated move that could help take the Eagles to another level without breaking the bank.
