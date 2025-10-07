Eagles Urged To Swing Shocking Trade For Polarizing Rookie QB
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football this season, but they could look to make some big improvements in the coming weeks.
There are holes all over the Eagles' roster and the front office could patch those holes with a few big trade deadline deals. However, there's growing speculation that Philadelphia could be connected to a young, polarizing quarterback.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested the Eagles could be a landing spot for polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders if the Cleveland Browns opt to attempt trading their young signal caller.
Could Eagles make sense as a trade suitor for Shedeur Sanders?
"Yet, even after the Browns benched Flacco, they kept Sanders as the third-string QB behind him. That's not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Colorado product," Powell wrote. "The Browns would be wise to take calls on both. Sanders was a Day 3 pick, after all, and if for some reason they're able to get a pick in return higher than the fifth-round selection they took him with, it's worth a swing. Heck, it's probably best for Sanders' career if he can find a way out of Cleveland.
"The Browns don't value him. Sanders is a tougher sell, and would likely benefit from sitting behind a veteran in a strong offensive system for a year or two. Shedeur initially didn't want to play for the Eagles or Ravens because he desired a clear path to the starting job. If his mentality has changed, a team like Philly could use another young QB to develop as a long-term backup."
This idea doesn't make much sense for anybody involved, except the Eagles.
The Browns might not want to trade their young quarterback, as he seems to have quite a bright future if he can put the pieces together. But if Sanders is upset and seeking a fresh start, it wouldn't make sense for that fresh start to come with the Eagles.
There's a chance Sanders can play himself into a starting role over Joe Flacco and Dillion Gabriel, but it's going to take time. There's almost no chance he ever earns a starting role over Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
If the Eagles trade for him, it would be as a backup. Sanders has the chance to earn a spot in Cleveland. This deal doesn't make much sense.
More NFL: Eagles Get Huge Saquon Barkley Update After Injury Scare