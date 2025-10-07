Eagles Get Huge Saquon Barkley Update After Injury Scare
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the better teams in all of football, which should be expected from the reigning Super Bowl champions. But Philadelphia lost some important players as well as some important coaches during the offseason, so it would have been very easy for them to get off to a slow start to the year.
But the Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 start before suffering a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
For a few weeks leading up to this first loss, the Eagles had been going through a little bit of drama. While the team was winning, the stars on offense weren't happy. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were reportedly unhappy with their respective roles on offense, which led to trade buzz igniting.
Against the Broncos, the Eagles placed superstar running back Saquon Barkley in the back seat, giving him less than 10 carries for the game. They aired the ball out more, and as a result, lost.
Saquon Barkley expected to play in Week 6 game against Giants
Shortly after the game, the Eagles were hit with the news that Barkley had a knee injury. While they didn't practice on Monday, Barkley was highlighted on the hypothetical injury report released by the Eagles with a knee injury.
This immediately put his availability in question, especially considering the Eagles have a short week as they turn around to play the New York Giants, Barkley's former team, on Thursday Night Football.
But reports recently indicated that Barkley is expected to play, so Eagles fans can finally take a collective sigh of relief.
The injury designation seemed more precautionary than anything. As stated above, it was an expected injury report, as the Eagles didn't hold practice, so it hardly holds any weight.
Either way, Barkley is likely going to be much more involved in the game plan on Thursday than he was on Sunday. The Eagles and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo have been under fire since the loss, especially regarding Barkley's involvement, so it would be shocking to see the team make the same mistake twice.
