Eagles Veteran Defensive Tackle "Disrespected" By Rams In Last Meeting
PHILADELPHIA – Any game now could be Milton Williams’ last with the Eagles. He is one of several key pieces to a defense that is ranked first overall in the NFL with an expiring contract.
A big addition to his resume came the last time Philly met the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24. Williams had two of the five sacks the Eagles had against quarterback Matthew Stafford. The pass rush hit Safford 11 times in a 37-20 win at SoFi Stadium.
The Eagles defense needs to generate that same attack if they want to emerge victorious when the two teams meet again in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial field on Sunday.
“That was definitely the key, but that’s every week,” said Williams following a snowy practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. “Every week we try to get pressure up the middle on any quarterback we’re playing against. It’ll definitely be big if we get him off his spot, take his eyes down, that’ll be an advantage for us.”
The Rams forgot about Williams, leaving him one-on-one mor often than not so they could double-team Jalen Carter.
“Obviously, they were sliding to Jalen so I was getting one-on-ones,” said Williams. “I just feel that’s disrespectful to me, so go ahead keep sliding over there, and you’re gonna see what’s gonna happen.
“If ya’ll gonna keep leaving me one-on-one you think I can’t win, you think I can’t affect the game. I take pride in my work. I don’t think just one guy can block me. That’s just me, so if you’re gonna leave me one-on-one, I like my chances. I’m confident in my ability to win vs anybody.”
Williams has a career-high five sacks this season. He said the last game versus the Rams was the first time the Eagles defensive coaches used him as a pass rusher on third down, and in nickel and dimes looks.
Williams is still doing that, and that’s what he said has made this season his most fun since arriving in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Since that game, I’ve been third down, dime, nickel, obvious pass situations I’ll go in there,” he said. “But before that, I was just like waiting on my number to get called. Put on a performance and I guess they liked what they saw. Just trying to keep it going to show what I can do.”
He is showing what he can do for other teams who may try to land him as a free agent this offseason. Already, the player picked one spot ahead of him, the Lions’ Alim McNeill, has signed a four-year, $97 million contract.
McNeill and Williams have the same number of career sacks (11.5) and Williams has more this year than McNeill, who has three. It's hard to think Williams will take less.
“I’ve always said Philly is always in a winning situation and that’s good,” said Williams. “If we’re not winning, ya’ll (and) the fans are gonna let us know.”
Asked if that is more important than money, Williams laughed a little, and said, “Ahhh, I ain’t gonna say all that, but you know, definitely a good place to play, for sure, for sure.”
More NFL: Snow Falls At Eagles Practice, With Some Good And Bad News Swirling Around, Too