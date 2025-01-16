Snow Falls At Eagles Practice, With Some Good And Bad News Swirling Around, Too
PHILADELPHIA – Light snow fell along with the temperatures at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles’ late afternoon practice on Thursday. This could be a sign of things to come for Sunday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, when more snow is in the forecast. It will be frigid, either way.
How big of an impact that will have remains to be seen, but the Eagles were practicing in the elements while it was sunny and 66 degrees in L.A. on Thursday.
There was good and bad news during the 15 minutes or so reporters were allowed to watch.
First, the good news. A.J. Brown was practicing. Now he may have been limited and the injury report will tell us that when it comes out later Thursday evening. Just being out there, testing his ailing knee was a good sign. It’s not like Brown wasn’t going to play on Sunday, but getting work is never a bad thing. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice, and he never likes to miss a workout.
“I miss it because I’m a work junkie,” he said. “I love to work. That’s the way I try to get better. As you saw before the game, I did a whole individual (workout) myself. Just get going. Some things I missed during the week, I try to get it right before the game.”"
Second, Dallas Goedert wasn’t practicing. He missed the workout due to what a team source said was an illness. The tight end most certainly will do whatever he can to play and there is still time to recover with the 3 p.m. kickoff still days away.
Goedert had a 24-yard, catch-and-run touchdown in last week’s 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard game. He stiff-armed a Packers defended twice on his way to the end zone, admitting during his mic-ed up session that he purposely slowed down to tell Carrington Valentine to come and get some, noting that his second stiff-arm on Valentine wasn’t really necessary.
Goedert was targeted a team-high six times in the win, catching four passes for 47 yards and one TD.
