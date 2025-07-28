Eagles Veteran Has Corner Down Cold: "You Can Put Me On The Corner Of The Street"
PHILADELPHIA – Adoree Jackson came close to going to the Super Bowl once in his eight-year career. That was in the 2019 season when the team that drafted him, the Tennessee Titans, made it all the way to the AFC Championship game before being stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-24.
Now, he’s playing on an Eagles team that won the Super Bowl last year, and he likes what he has seen.
"It's one of those things that don't gotta be said,” he said. “You can just tell by how they work. How they approach the game. When I first came in, I told them, 'Whatever you want me to do, willing to do, need me to do, I'm gonna do it.'”
Right now, the Eagles are asking him to be one of their top cornerbacks, either as a starter or a key reserve, serving the role Isaiah Rodgers did last year.
“I got the foundation of everything laid out, I just want to show that I'm a part of the group and I'm buying in,” he said. “I'm bought into whatever the formula is so you really don't have to say much. You can just go out there and see how they work.
“Okay, cool, I gotta do that as well so that's the great thing that even if they won it's not them walking around like, ‘Yeah we won a Super Bowl.’ It’s like, ‘All right, let's keep working. Let's keep getting better. Let's keep finding ways to succeed,’ and that's what I love the most about it.”
Jackson was one of the players head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned this past spring about wanting to help get a Super Bowl championship. Of course, it’s a two-way street and Jackson will have to do his part to make that happen.
There’s a chance he could be the oldest player on the Eagles’ defense when the season opener rolls around on Sept. 4. And he would still be in his 20s. OK, so he would turn 30 two weeks after the Cowboys visit to watch the Eagles raise their second Super Bowl banner in the last seven years.
Still, a 29-year-old on the doorstep of 30, and being the veteran in his first season in South Philly?
“I've been through every phase in life already, you know what I mean?” he said.
Jackson has played both sides of the field in coverage, left and right, he has traveled against other teams’ top receivers, he’s played press, off, zone, and man. He has the experience the Eagles should benefit from, with 97 games played and 82 starts.
“It's not left corner, right corner, it's corner,” he said. “You can put me on the field at any corner. You can put me outside on the corner of the street, you know what I mean? It's still gonna be the same thing, so you just go out there and understand and embrace that when you’re out there. You never know what might happen, but you should always be prepared and be ready to go.”
