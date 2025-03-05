Eagles Veteran Not Ruling Out Return: "As Long As the Money's Nice"
All these goodbyes and look-aheads to life without Darius Slay in an Eagles uniform may be premature. Remember, it nearly came to this two years ago.
The Eagles were poised to release the cornerback after losing Super Bowl LVII, but a last-minute deal was brokered, and Slay returned. The same thing could happen again, but the ball appears to be in the court of general manager Howie Roseman and the front office.
Slay went on The Facility podcast, hosted by several former NFL players including LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho, and was asked about the possibility of him coming back to Philly for what he had said previously would be his final season before retiring.
“It’s my first time being a free agent if I get to it, so I don’t know how it works, honestly,” he said. “If the money is equal and everything else, it’s Philly for sure. It could be whatever as long as the money’s nice. If Philly's doing what I want to do…then we in Philly again.”
In 2023, the Eagles appeared ready to move on from Slay, who was 32 at the time, and the Ravens were circling, offering more money.
“Baltimore offered way more money,” Slay said upon his return. “And I’m like, ‘I just came off the Super Bowl run. Go chase the bag.’”
Big Dom DiSandro, who is the Eagles’ senior advisor to the GM, among other titles, talked Slay off the ledge.
“Slay, we need you,” DiSandro told him, per Slay. “Dom, he’s one of the dudes, he calls me and he’s like, ‘I need you.’ Because he’d do it for my family. He made it right.”
The move turned out to be the right one after Slay won his first championship ring last month when the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Slay, now 34, was one of the elder statesmen on a defense that was the third-youngest in the NFL and finished as the NFL’s top-ranked unit. The team’s passing defense, with Slay on board, was also first in the league in yards allowed per game.
Slay played like he was 24, and he talks all the time about how good his body feels because he takes care of it.
In five seasons with the Eagles, he played in 74 games (73 starts), made three Pro Bowls, had nine interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, to go with 272 tackles. That’s a lot of production to let walk out the door.
Roseman, however, may be ready to go even younger on the defense. He could re-sign free-agent-to-be Isaiah Rodgers or turn the corner over to the 6-2, 207-pound Kelee Ringo, a fourth-round pick just two years ago who has excelled on special teams.
