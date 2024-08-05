Eagles Vic Fangio Gives Honest Assessment Of Several Players, Praises Pair of DTs
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio doesn’t just praise players for the sake of praising them and protecting their egos. On Monday, Day 8 of training camp, the Eagles defensive coordinator offered some player assessments.
On linebacker Nakobe Dean: “Took a step back a little bit in the stadium practice (on Thursday)…”
On rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt: “When the pads came on you can tell playing for Cornell and Houston Baptist wasn’t exactly the same as the NFL…”
On Bryce Huff's development into a three-down player: “He’s working very hard at it. He’s very prideful in it and he’s improving.”
Then there’s Milton Williams, who continues to provide push up the middle and plug holes in the run game from his defensive tackle position, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who has been getting first-team reps lately and is showing his pass rush-ability.
Fangio loves Williams.
“He’s solid both versus the run and in pass rush,” he said. “I like Milt. Milt’s a pro.”
The DC said he tried to get the Miami Dolphins to trade for him last year when he was the DC in South Florida, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wouldn’t do it. And Williams seems to like Fangio’s system.
“It’s a lot of variety,” he said. “He’s gonna move us around a lot. I feel like with my quickness and speed, it’s really helpful for me to give our offensive line different looks. A lot of variety, and it’s going to be good for us.”
It has been good for Ojomo, who looks poised to take a big leap from his rookie season into Year 2. He had just 68 defensive snaps as a seventh-round pick from the University of Texas and was only 21 when the Eagles drafted him, a rather young age when you consider he played five years with the Longhorns, which means he was 17 when he started college.
During his five years there, he had 50 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 50 games. Who knows how high is ceiling is?
Fangio sounds like he’s on his way to loving Ojomo, too.
“He’s getting better,” said Fangio. “He’s showing up. He’s on the lighter side as D-lineman go, D-tackles go, but he’s athletic, plays extremely hard, very coachable and he’s had a good camp.”
That’s saying something from a coach who doesn’t deliver high praise to everyone, and only when it is deserved.
Ojomo, who is 6-3, 292, is playing his way into Fangio’s favor by consistently showing up on the field, like he did a few times during Monday’s practice.
He bull-rushed guard Max Scharping into Kenny Pickett’s lap during one team session, flew into the backfield on another rep, and helped rush a screen pass when he blasted his way between Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton during another series.
“I demand a lot of myself,” said Ojomo. “And I think I’m humble and hungry. I want to show this coaching stuff that I can be great, and just keep working hard.”
