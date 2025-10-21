Eagles Vic Fangio Praises Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart
Vic Fangio had a message for the teams that needed a quarterback before the Giants took Jaxson Dart 25th overall, trading up to get him. The Eagles' defensive coordinator got a close-up look at the New York rookie just two weeks ago and will see him again on Sunday when he comes to Lincoln Financial Field.
“One lesson learned (is) the teams that needed quarterbacks that bypass them, they're going to regret that,” he said.
He could have been talking about teams like the Raiders who drafted a luxury item like running back Ashton Jeanty, or the Saints, who took offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, or even the Steelers, who took defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
Instead, the Raiders went with recycled Geno Smith, who leads the league in interceptions with 10, and New Orleans went with Spencer Rattler, who was 0-10 in his career until finally winning a game earlier this season, and the Steelers thought Aaron Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, would be a better option for perhaps only this one season.
Eagles DC Concerned With QB Scrambles
At least if one of those teams took Dart, the Eagles wouldn’t have to see him twice a year, because, if he can stay healthy, it looks like he could develop into a thorn for teams inside the NFC East and beyond.
“Obviously, (he’s) very athletic, an elite scrambler,” said Fangio. “I think their coaches have done a great job with him. They've developed the offense around him, [he] throws the ball very well, intermediate and deep, and he's a good player.”
His scrambling ability gave the Eagles fits on Oct. 9. Dart had a 20-yard TD and ended the game with 13 runs for 58 yards as the Giants ran for 172 as a team, with Cam Skattebo getting into the act with 98.
Five days before New York gashed the Eagles on the ground, the Broncos ran for 133 with quarterback Bo Nix dashing three times for 22 yards. Fangio was asked about the run defense coming out of the New York game.
“We've had a hard time with the quarterback scrambling and running,” as the DC’s answer. “That's made the stats worse than they are. We just have to play better. I got to call better defenses.”
It’s concerning then that Carson Wentz almost beat the Eagles with his 32-year-old legs on Sunday. On what turned out to be the Vikings’ final drive, he ran for 16 yards on third-and-10 near midfield. On another third-and-10, he ran for 12 yards to put Minnesota at the Eagles 23. Went finished with 28 yards on four runs.
Perhaps the Eagles were impacted by not having Jalen Carter, who was out with a heel injury, two weeks ago vs. the Giants, but the scrambling quarterback has been a problem even with him, and Dart can make you pay with his legs.
