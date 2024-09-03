Eagles Today

Eagles’ Vic Fangio Prepares For 'All-Day Sucker'

The Eagles understand just how explosive the Green Bay offense can be.

John McMullen

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / scott galvin-usa today sports
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio understands his revamped defense is going to face a difficult test in Friday night’s season-opener against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

By the end of last season, the Packers’ offense found its mojo under first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love and a plethora of young playmaking receivers.

“The biggest problem in defending their offense is they run it just as good as they throw it,” Fangio said. 

The running part is where Green Bay has changed but they swapped out good for good, moving on from the well-rounder and somewhat injury-prone Aaron Jones to former 1,600-yard rusher Josh Jacobs.

At wideout, measurables freak Christian Watson is the toughest matchup when healthy but the athleticism of Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed stands out. The Pack can even go five deep at WR regarding playmaking talent with Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton.

Head coach Matt LaFleur can also tap into capable tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. 

“They have a really good mix on first and second down, running play-action, and it makes it hard to defend,” Fangio conceded. 

LaFleur’s DNA can be traced to the Shanahan tree with the tweaks that Sean McVay incorporated with motion and the illusion of complexity motion provides. Coaching Aaron Rodgers also opened up some unique QB-centric adjustments for LaFleur's offense that Love started to take off with during the second half of the season. 

“You throw in what you alluded to of a scrambling mobile quarterback, it adds another dimension to it,” said Fangio. “They're really tough to defend. They run it and throw it equally well, and you throw in an athletic quarterback, and it'll be an all-day sucker.” 

John McMullen

