Eagles Vic Fangio Pumps Brakes On Veteran Cornerback's Move To Safety
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio pumped the brakes on James Bradberry’s move to safety.
Charles Woodson and Ronnie Lott may have successfully transitioned in their long NFL careers, but they are Hall of Fame players. Bradberry isn’t that. He may not even be a safety, or even still a member of the Eagles by the time summer ends.
As it is now, he is running with the second team safety group, which includes Tristin McCollum. Yeah, that's how paper-thin the position is.
Right now, though, Bradberry has a role. It’s brand new role and very much a work in progress, but a role is a role for a player that most feel will be traded at some point if general manager Howie Roseman can find a buyer.
“The list of guys successfully transitioning from corner to safety is very small, with success,” said the Eagles defensive coordinator. “There are guys that have done it, but it really wasn't what you want. We'll see if he can do that.”
Sydney Brown will eventually return from the PUP list once his ongoing rehab from ACL surgery is complete. What will happen to Bradberry then if he is still wearing Eagles colors?
“James has got a good feel for football,” said Fangio. “Very knowledgeable. So that will help him in that transition. He's still going to play some corner for us, too.”
Until then, Bradberry continues to play the role of good soldier. It can’t be easy for a former second-team All-Pro from just two years ago, one who started 31 of 32 games in two seasons for the Eagles, to be running second team.
“He's been great,” said Fangio. “You know, he's eager to learn. He's embraced the possibilities of it. He's been great.”
Bradberry has yet to be made available for a post-practice interview by the Eagles PR staff, but knowing how much of a stand-up guy he is and how accountable he is, it wouldn’t be surprising if that moment comes in the next few days.
“JB is a dude who can be very versatile,” said Darius Slay, who has started opposite Bradberry for the past two seasons. “He’s great at what he do. He’s an emergency if we need him at corner. He’s emergency if we need him at safety. He played nickel last year a little, played dime, so JB is very good at being a versatile guy. He has great ball skills, so he’ll be a great addition wherever he plays at.”
Or whoever he plays for.
