Eagles Vs. Chiefs Super Bowl: Commercials Reach Eye-Popping Record
The Super Bowl is under two weeks away at this point.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome. While there will be plenty of people watching the game on FOX for the action on the field, there also will be plenty of people waiting for the referees to blow whistles so the action can go to commerical.
Innovative and expensive advertisements are a staple of the Super Bowl and are one of the reasons why so many non-football fans tune into the action. The commercials always are expensive, but Mollie Cahillane of the Sports Business Journal reported that this year's action has reached record heights.
"Fox Sports is celebrating its most lucrative Super Bowl yet, with a double-digit number of spots selling for north of $8M, according to a source familiar with the matter," Cahillane said. "Fox said in November it had sold out of inventory for Super Bowl LIX. It had established an upfront rate early in the sales process but with high demand increased the prices nearly immediately. The average price for a 30-second spot sold for the Super Bowl LIX is not yet known, but they went for around $7M last year on CBS.
"As is the case every year, some advertisers who bought early needed to come out of the game. Those units were resold at a much higher price, which helped Fox escalate its pricing much more quicky. Close to 10 advertisers dropped out, slightly higher than a typical year."
A Super Bowl spot selling for $8 million or more is eye-poppingly high. With that type of price, hopefully there are a few extra stoppages so the advertisers can get their moneys worth.
