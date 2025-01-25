Packers Named 'Best Fit' To Sign Eagles 25-Year-Old Star
The Philadelphia Eagles' full focus should be on the NFC Championship Game right now.
Philadelphia is one day away from facing off against the Washington Commanders with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. While this is the case, most of the teams in the National Football League are on the outside looking in and speculation about free agency and the NFL Draft already has started to pick up steam.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke made a list of the top free agents heading to the open market and had Eagles 25-year-old breakout star Milton Williams on his list and named the Green Bay Packers as the "best fit" to sign him.
"Best Fit: Green Bay Packers," Brooke said. "The Green Bay Packers have a couple of issues up front defensively despite a strong year from defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. They finished 26th in pass rush win rate, and they are still looking for a breakout playmaker on their defensive line.
"At the very least, Milton Williams could be a candidate to help with both of those issues. The former third-round pick was a menace in the trenches this year, generating five sacks and 46 pressures despite playing a rotational role for the Philadelphia Eagles."
Williams has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Eagles so far and had a breakout year in 2024. He is going to be a hot name to watch on the open market after tallying five sacks in 2024. It's a little too early to make predictions, though.
