Eagles' Wednesday Practice Report: BG Returns, Practice Window Starts For CB, and A.J. Watches
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got back to work on the practice field Wednesday in advance of a Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants.
The big news for Philadelphia was the return of veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who was on the NovaCare Complex practice field for the first time since returning from his short retirement.
The Eagles have a two-week roster exemption for Graham, who retired in March after a storybook ending of returning from a torn triceps to help Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX over Kansas City as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.
When Graham does return to the field for what will be his 16th season, he will try to help an edge-rushing group that has had a difficult time generating pressure during the Eagles’ 5-2 start.
Philadelphia also started the 21-day practice window for cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and the August trade pickup was back on the field for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a pec injury on Sept. 24.
Bennett revealed to Eagles On SI that he actually suffered the injury in the season opener against Dallas and was trying to play through it until aggravating things in the triumph over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21.
Cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo have struggled at times in Bennett’s absence, and Jackson was not at practice Wednesday after being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday’s 28-22 win at Minnesota.
“Incomplete,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked what Bennett had shown before being injured. “I just never felt like I had a good handle on what he is and what he isn't. I just don't think he played enough to answer that with definitive conviction.”
The Eagles also had the opportunity to open up practice windows for edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), and receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), but failed to do so. The Eagles hope Smith is back after the Week 9 bye week for a Nov. 10 Monday night affair at the Green Bay Packers. There is no word on Cooper's potential return.
No A.J.
Along with Jackson, players not seen at practice were Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (knee) and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), who Fangio does not expect to have against the 2-5 Giants.
Star receiver A.J. Brown was on the practice field wearing a hoodie next to team exec Dom DiSandro and watching the session. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) was also not practicing.
Tight end Grant Calcaterra, who missed Sunday’s win over the Vikings with an oblique injury, was practicing in some form.
The Eagles' first official practice report will be released later on Wednesday afternoon.
